Hariyali Teej 2022: ChecK Out Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat Of The Auspicious Festival

Teej festivity is a fanfare for women in India and especially in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej is one of the auspicious occasions which falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej is s dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hariyali Teej falls during Sawan month which is the holy month to observe various fasts devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh the festival is called as Gauri Hubba during which women observe Swarn Gauri Fast.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date and Time

This year, Hariyali Teej will fall on Sunday, July 31st, 2022.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 02:59 AM on Jul 31, 2022

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 04:18 AM on Aug 01, 2022

Meanwhile, Hariyali Teej symbolizes the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day women pray and worship Goddess Parvati for conjugal bliss and happy married life. During Hariyali Teej married women visit their parents' home, wear new clothes preferably green Sari and bangles, prepare swings and use it in pairs while singing Teej songs. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Significance

As per hindu legends, on this day, Lord Shiva recognised Goddess Parvati as his wife therefore the has extreme signigicance in Hindu culture. Goddess Parvati had observed a great penance and worshipped with strong faith to have Lord Shiva as her husband and just because of the married and unmarried women observe fast on this day.