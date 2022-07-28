Hariyali Teej 2022: Check All Do's And Don'ts For This Auspicious Day

People across India will celebrate Hariyali Teej on July 31st. This is one of the most important festivals that is celebrated in the Sanatan Dharma. On this day, people from the Hindu community worship Lord Shiva and Parvati. The month of Sawan is also going on, and it is considered to be one of the most auspicious months.

People believe that in order for longevity, married women celebrate the festival as they keep fast for their husbands.

Since the festival is just around the corner and fasting is considered very auspicious during this day, here's what one should do and don't do during the day.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Dos & Don'ts



Nirjala Fast

As the name suggests, women who will keep the fast are not allowed to drink water. Apart from not drinking, women are also not allowed to eat anything.

Avoid anger

Devotees who observe the fast are advised to avoid anger. According to the beliefs, the fast becomes fruitless if you get angry during the day.

Do not sleep at night, instead pray

Women are advised to pray and chant mantras during the night instead of sleeping on a particular day.

Listen to Vrat Katha

During the Pooja ceremony, women are advised to listen vrat katha religiously.

Light a full day Diya

As per belief, women are advised to light a Diya the entire day.

Avoid wearing a black dress

Black colour is considered inauspicious. Avoid wearing any outfit which is black in colour during the entire day.

Don't lie to your spouse

Women who observe the fast should not lie to their spouses. They should not deceive or lie to their husbands on this particular day.

Respect elders

Since this is one of the most important days, women observing the fast are required to respect elders during this day.