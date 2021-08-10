This year the fast of Hariyali Teej is falling on Wednesday, August 11. This is especially observed by married women for the long life and happy married life of their husbands. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hariyali Teej fast is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. This year the fast and the auspicious day is falling on Wednesday, August 11. This fast is especially observed by married women for the long life and happy married life of their husbands.

In the festival, sixteen makeups (Solah Shringar) hold special significance. On this day, sixteen adornments are offered to Maa Parvati and married women themselves wear the 16 ornaments and then worship the goddess as per rituals. By doing this, Goddess Parvati gives special blessings and brings harmony in married life.

Therefore, here we are with a list of types of Solah Shringar and their importance. Take a look

1- Bath - The first step of sixteen makeup is bath. First of all, take a bath using ubtan, sandalwood etc. After this, the traditional wear saree or lehenga chunari is worn.

2- Bindi – Bindi comes in second place among the sixteen makeups. Putting a dot of kumkum on the forehead is considered auspicious for married women.

3- Sindoor – Sindoor is considered a symbol of honey in Hinduism. Suhagin women apply it in their demand.

4- Kajal - Eye makeup is traditionally done with kajal. By applying it, the beauty of the eyes increases and it also removes many types of eye disorders. Kajal is also applied to prevent sight.

5- Mehendi – Henna also has a place in sixteen makeup. Anyway, applying henna in the month of Sawan is considered auspicious.

6- Bangles - Bangles are worn for the decoration of the hands. Wearing red colored bangles is considered more auspicious.

7- Mangal Sutra – Mangal Sutra is especially a symbol of honey. Its black pearls are worn to protect from evil eyes and gold pendants attached to it are worn for auspiciousness.

8- Nath - One of the nose or nostrils is used to adorn the nose and on the other hand it is also considered to remove Mercury dosha.

9- Gajra – Gajra, made of flowers, is applied to enhance the beauty of the hair. It also spreads fragrance.

10- Mang Tika - Mang Tika, it is worn in the middle of the demand for hair. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and auspiciousness.

11- Earrings - Earrings or earrings enhance the beauty of the ears. Gold earrings worn in both the ears remove Rahu-Ketu dosha.

12- Ring – The ring is worn on the fingers of the hand. Only married women wear rings in the ring finger or ring finger.

13- Bajubad - The armlet is less in vogue nowadays, it is worn on the upper part of the hand. It is considered a factor of wealth and prosperity.

14- Girdhani – The girdhani or waistband is worn around the waist. It is of gold or silver.

15- Bichiya - The toenail is worn on the toes of the feet. It is made of silver because wearing gold below the waist is not considered auspicious in Hinduism.

16- Payal – Payal or Pazeb It is also worn on the feet. This too is worn in silver only.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal