Here we are with a few mehendi designs which you can take ideas from while applying henna in your hands. Scroll down to read more and see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Hariyali Teej is right around the corner. On this day, both married and single women dress up, sing songs, observe vrat, perform puja and apply mehendi (henna) in their hands to celebrate the festival.

The women particularly dress up in green color lehengas or saris. These Shringara items are symbolic of marriage and hold great significance for married women. Also wearing them is considered to be auspicious. As a part of the ritual, women then go to their parent’s house for celebrating Hariyali Teej. Delicious food items are prepared and enjoyed by all.

However, one of the main attractions apart from delicious cuisines and outfits is the mehendi. The tradition of applying henna on the hands and feet is most significant during Hariyali Teej. The festival of Shingara Teej is incomplete without performing this tradition. So, here we are with a few mehendi designs which you can take ideas from while applying henna in your hands.

Take a look at mehendi designs for Hariyali Teej 2021 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅡🅐🅜'🅢 🅜🅔🅗🅐🅝🅓🅘 (@rambridalmehandiartist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha soni (@mehndiby_neha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonaMistry Mehandi (@sonamistry_mehandi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SR_mehendi_Art (@sr_mehendi_art6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehal's Mehndi (@snehalmehndi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NakrizeMehendi_byNehal (@nakrize_mehendi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NakrizeMehendi_byNehal (@nakrize_mehendi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAMSHA SHAIKH🌿 (@namsha_mehendi_artist_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehendi design 0000 (@_mehendi_design_0000_)

Aren't these beautiful?

It is a popular belief that the color of Mehendi on the hands tells about the love showered by husbands. Darker the color of the henna on the hand, the more she will be loved by her fiancé or husband. In some places, women also write the name of their husband or beloved with henna on their hands.

So guys, which one out of the above do you like the most?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal