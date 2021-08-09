In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu this festival is popularly called Gauri Habba where women observe Swarn Gauri Fast. Scroll down to know more about the vrat and rituals.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hariyali Teej is a widely celebrated festival of Hindus. It falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shrawan month that is, on the 3rd day of the first fortnight of Shrawan in North Indian lunar month. It is also known as Singhara Teej. In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu this festival is popularly called Gauri Habba where women observe Swarn Gauri Fast. This year the festival will be observed on August 11.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Date and time

Tritiya starts- August 10, 2021, 06:03 pm

Tritiya ends- August 11, 2021, 05:01 pm

Sunrise 06:41

Sunset 17:40

Moonrise 08:04

Moonset 19:39

Abhijit muhurat 11:49 - 12:33

Rahu kalam 14:56 - 16:18

Hariyali Teej 2021: Significance

Goddess Parvati observed great penance and worshipped with strong faith to have Lord Shiva as her husband. On the day of Hariyali Teej Lord Shiva recognized

Goddess Parvati as his wife therefore this day has extreme significance in Hindu culture. This day is a celebration day of both married as well unmarried women. Women dress beautifully, preferably wearing green dresses, wear green bangles and other ornaments. They enjoy singing folk songs and ride swings. Married women fast on this day to seek blessings for happy married life and well being of family. Unmarried girls observe fast to get life partner of their choice.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Vrat vidhi

This day is a celebration day of reunion of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Women observe fast which is known as Nishivasar Nirjala Fast.

Women do not take food or even a single drop of water for approximately 24 hours.

Fast is concluded on the next day morning after the rituals are completed.

Women listen vrat katha.

They recite mantras.

Sindhara is gifted to women by their parents and in-laws which is a baggage of gifts with bangles, henna with other auspicious wearings of married women and Ghewar which is a special sweet of this season.

Married women visit their parents house on this day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal