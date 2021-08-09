Since the vrat on this day is considered very auspicious, here we are with a list of Dos and Don'ts one has to remember if they are fasting on this occasion. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hariyali Teej is being celebrated on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month and this year it is falling on August 11. On this day, married women worship Goddess Parvati, so that they may be blessed with unbroken good fortune.

On the day of Hariyali Teej, women gather at one place to celebrate the festival by applying mehendi, they sing folk songs, sit on swings, observe fast and dress up for their husbands. In the evening, married women worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva by wearing 16 ornaments which are a part of Solah Shringaar.

Since the vrat on this day is considered very auspicious, there are certain things that women need to keep in mind on Hariyali Teej. So to help you understand the rituals better here we are with a list of Dos and Don'ts one has to remember if they are fasting on this occasion.

Dos

Wear green bangles: It is considered a symbol of longevity, health and happiness of her husband. On this day women mainly use green color.

It is considered a symbol of longevity, health and happiness of her husband. On this day women mainly use green color. Make use of gifts sent by parents' home: On Hariyali Teej, parents send sarees, makeup items, sweets, fruits etc. to the daughter. It is considered auspicious to do so.

On Hariyali Teej, parents send sarees, makeup items, sweets, fruits etc. to the daughter. It is considered auspicious to do so. Listen to vrat story: Women observing a fast on this day should listen to the fast story of Hariyali Teej. With this, the fast is considered complete.

Women observing a fast on this day should listen to the fast story of Hariyali Teej. With this, the fast is considered complete. Listen to Teej mata songs and stories: On this day you should listen to the songs, stories, stories of Teej Mata that is Mata Parvati.

Don'ts





Don't drink water: This fast is nirjala, therefore avoid drinking water during the fast. However, this does not apply to pregnant and sick women.

Don't lie to your spouse: fast is for a long life and well-being of the husband. In such a situation, do not deceive or lie to your spouse.

fast is for a long life and well-being of the husband. In such a situation, do not deceive or lie to your spouse. Avoid black and white clothes: The use of white and black clothes is considered prohibited in this fast.

The use of white and black clothes is considered prohibited in this fast. Don't sleep: It is also a practice that one should not sleep during the fast of Teej. In the night, do bhajan kirtan of Goddess Mata.

It is also a practice that one should not sleep during the fast of Teej. In the night, do bhajan kirtan of Goddess Mata. Avoid bad thoughts about anyone: Hindu religion has said that a person should be pure in mind, deed and words. That is, do not think bad about anyone, do not do wrong deeds and do not use bad language towards anyone.

Hindu religion has said that a person should be pure in mind, deed and words. That is, do not think bad about anyone, do not do wrong deeds and do not use bad language towards anyone. Don't harm the environment: Hariyali means nature and Maa Parvati is considered to be the form of nature. Therefore, those observing the fast should not harm the nature or environment in any way.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal