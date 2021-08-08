Hariyali Teej 2021: Here we are with some celebrity collections that will help you in picking up the perfect outfit to wear on Hariyali Teej.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hariyali Teej 2021 is one of the significant Hindu festivals for married women. On this day, women observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the wellness, prosperous and long life of their husbands. Not just married women, even unmarried women can observe the fast for the suitable groom.

This auspicious festival is celebrated on the Tritya Tithi of Sawan Shukla Paksha. This year, this special day is falling on August 11, 2021. However, as the day is nearing, women are busy thinking about what to wear on D-day. So here we are with some celebrity collections that will help you in picking up the perfect outfit to wear on Hariyali Teej.

Green Saree With Embroidered Blouse

Famous singer Neha Kakkar is one of the fashionistas who never fails to impress her fans with her amazing fashion sense. In one of the episodes of Indian Idol 12, the singer was seen donning a stunning emerald green coloured saree with embroidered blouse. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, she teamed it with diamond-emerald jewellery with light makeup and a small bindi.

Green Comb Foil Printed Crepe Kurta

Last year, Kareena was seen clad in green comb foil printed crepe kurta paired with matching churidar leggings. She kept her look simple with natural makeup, open tresses and hanging earrings. For footwear, she chooses pair of Kolhapuri. However, what added the sparks to the whole look was the golden colour watch.

Lime Green lehenga With Intricate Golden Embroideries

Want to try a simple yet elegant lehenga this hariyali teej? Get inspired by Alia Bhatt's lime green lehenga designed by none other than Sabyasachi. The actress paired her attire with a statement Sabyasachi choker, maang tikka and natural makeup with a small black bindi. She let her tresses loose with the centre partition.

Hand-Embroidered Green Lehenga-Choli

What's better than Madhuri Dixit showing you how to style your lehenga look? Lately, on one of the episodes of Dance Deewane, the veteran actress was seen clad in sage green lehenga choli and looked dead-gorgeous. She was wearing an A-line lehenga, which had heavy white hand embroidery to add a traditional touch, with a matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with a statement diamond and emerald necklace with matching earrings and a cocktail ring. She completed her look by letting her slightly wavy side-parted hair loose with subtle eye shadow and plum glossy lip shade.

Peppermint Green Sari

Unlike Neha Kakkar's, this saree is a bit different which is designed by veteran designer Sabyasachi. Priyanka Chopra, on her first appearance after marriage, wore a peppermint green colour saree, which had pale golden floral work all over it. She left her hair open, donning vermillion on the parting. She completed her look with a brown lip shade.

