New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Women across the country are celebrating the festival of Hariyali Teej 2020 today to mark the onset of monsoon and to cherish the abundance of greenery in nature that rains bring during the Sawan or Shravan month.

The Hariyali Teej 2020 is a significant festival in Hindu culture as according to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva, on this day, agreed to marry Goddess Parvati, hence the day is considered to be holy as it marks the union of Shiva and Parvati. The Hariyali Teej is one of the three Teejs celebrated across the country. The other two are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej or Shravan Teej since it falls in the month of Shravan.

The devotees, mainly women, offer prayers to Goddess Parvati to protect their husbands from any mishap and also pray for their long life. Women across the country celebrate the Hariyali Teej 2020 by singing, wearing brightly coloured clothes, dancing and applying Mehendi on their hands.

The festival is dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Parvati took 108 births until Lord Shiva agreed to marry her. The Goddess Parvati is also known as Teej Mata and Hindu women around the world pray to her on this festival.

Significance of Hariyali Teej 2020:

The Tritiya Tithi (third day) in the month of Shravan, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), is considered to be an auspicious as it is believed that Lord Shiva had blessed Goddess Parvati on this day to choose him as her husband since then it is considered to be the day of her union with Lord Shiva.

Unmarried girls pray for a husband of their choice on this day, while the married women seek well-being and long life for their husbands, and also wish to be Atal Suhaagan (blissfully married forever).

History of Hariyali Teej 2020:

Hariyali Teej is the name given to this festival to mark the importance of nature and greenery we witness after the monsoon rains. The festival symbolises the richness and satisfaction of a happily married life. Woman offer prayers to Goddess Parvati for the long life of their husbands on this day. Women also pray to Lord Shiva in the form of song, asking for a husband so that they can celebrate the occasion of Teej properly at their in-laws’ homes. Ghewar, coconut laddoos, sabudana kheer and aloo halwa are some of the sweets prepared and consumed during this festival.

