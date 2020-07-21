Hariyali Teej 2020: The festival is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season and is celebrated mainly by women and girls. The Hariyali Teej 2020 festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who epitomises a Suhaagan (a blissfully married woman).

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Hariyali Teej 2020 is being celebrated today across the nation to mark the arrival of monsoon and to cherish the abundance of greenery the rain brings during the Sawan or Shravan month. The Hariyali Teej 2020 is one of the old-age traditions followed by the women across the nation.

The Hariyali Teej is one of the three Teejs celebrated across the country. The other two are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. It is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season and celebrated by girls and women, with songs, dancing and prayer rituals. Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej or Shravan Teej since it falls in the month of Shravan.

The festival is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season and is celebrated mainly by women and girls. The Hariyali Teej 2020 festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who epitomises a Suhaagan (a blissfully married woman).

The festival of Hariyali Teej 2020 holds great importance in Hindu culture. Women across the country observe fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss. The fast observed on Hariyali Teej is also known as ‘Nishivasar Nirjala Vrat’. The Teej refers to the third day that falls after every new Moon (Amavasya) and the third day after the full moon night of every month.

Hariyali Teej Significance

The Tritiya Tithi (third day) in the month of Shravan, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), is considered to be an auspicious as it is believed that Lord Shiva had blessed Goddess Parvati on this day to choose him as her husband since then it is considered to be the day of her reunion with Lord Shiva.

Unmarried girls pray for a husband of their choice on this day, while the married women seek well-being and long life for their husbands, and also wish to be Atal Suhaagan (blissfully married forever).

Women, on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej 2020, get dressed in their best dresses, primarily of green colour, apply Mehendi (Henna), sing and dance to celebrate the institution of marriage. The colour green represents everlasting prosperity and auspiciousness, and hence the importance.

Parents of the married women send a gift pack for her and her in-laws. This gift is called Sindhara, and it contains new clothes, accessories, Ghewar (a type of sweet), Mehendi etc.

Hariyali Teej 2020 date:

This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23.

Hariyali Teej 2020 Tithi

The Tritiya tithi begins at 7:22 PM on July 22 and ends at 5:03 PM on July 23.

Posted By: Talib Khan