Hariyali Teej 2020: Teej Vrat is primarily observed by women from northern parts of India on the Tritiya Tithi (third day), Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the holy month of Shravan or Sawan.

After completing the festivities on that day, the next morning, one must offer bhog to the Gods. After taking a bath and getting dressed early the next morning, women conclude the Vrat by offering Naivedhya.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Hariyali Teej 2020 is celebrated across the nation today to celebrate the arrival of monsoon season and cherish the greenery it brings in nature. The Hariyali Teej is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India.

On this day, unmarried girls and women go on a fast to pray to Lord Shiva and Parvati for a happy married life while married women seek their blessings for a blissful marriage. It is also known by the name of Shravan Teej. A few days later, celebrations continue full swing for Kajari Teej and hence it is also called Chhoti Teej.

Know about the Hariyali Teej Puja Vidhi

Women hailing from the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other regions covering northern lands of India joyfully celebrate this festival. The dates may differ region-wise but the structure is almost similar.

• Starting with the rituals, on this day, women must get dressed in green coloured clothes for the puja after rising up early and taking a bath.

• Purifying the puja platform with Gangajal, the platform must be covered with a fresh piece of white or red cloth.

• Idol of Lord Shiva and Parvati or even a Shiva Linga should be carefully placed on the platform and keep the oil or ghee in a lamp in one of these corners and the puja rituals can be followed after this step.

• Women celebrating this festival shall rise early in the morning, take a bath, wear their best fineries, and start doing the rituals.

Know about Hariyali Teej 2020 Shubh Muhurat

• The Tritiya Tithi starts at 7:22 PM on July 22 and the preparations usually begin a day before the festival.

• But the actual rituals of Teej are performed on the next morning. The Tritiya Tithi shall end at 5:03 PM on July 23.

Know the Vrat Vidhi for Hariyali Teej

After starting the puja by offering water to the feet of Lord Shiva, women offer Naivedhya or bhog before reading the Vrat Katha, along with agarbatti (incense stick). Women after bhog and agarbatti, read the Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha and conclude it by performing the Aarti.

Posted By: Simran Babbar