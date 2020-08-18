New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

Haratalika Teej is an important festival which is celebrated in India to seek unbroken good luck from Lord Shiva. Generally, married women observe fast for the long life of their husbands and to keep them protected from any bad luck. This festival is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Haratalika Teej will be celebrated on August 21. It has been said that the Hast Nakshatra has a great influence on prayers of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month, that is why on this day, women offer prayer to them and seek blessings.

History of Haratalika Teej

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati held fast for Lord Shiva to impress him. Later, Lord Shiva got impressed by her devotion and dedication so he agreed to marry her. After marriage, Goddess Parvati offered the fast to seek a happy married life and long life of his husband. To get similar love and happy married life, Indian women follow Goddess Paravati and celebrate this day every year.

Significance and Importance

In India, there are 4 kinds of Teej, out of which Haratali Teej is the most significant one. The word Hartalika is made of two words, Harat and Aalika. Harat means Kidnap and Aalika means friend. According to a historic tale, Goddess Paravati's friend kidnapped her and kept her into a cave so that she could not marry Lord Shiv. However, she failed in her plan and Shiva and Parvati got married. On this day, women do not take any edible and not even a drop of water. It is a saying that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati cone to give blessing to their devotes of Haratalika Teej. The unmarries ladies also held fasting to seek blessings.

Posted By: Srishti Goel