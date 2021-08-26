Har Chhat is celebrated on the shashti (sixth day) of Krishna Paksh of the month Bhadrapad of Hindu Lunar calendar. This year it falls on August 28, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Har Chhath is a Hindu festival dedicated to Shri Krishna's elder brother Lord Balaram. It is popularly known as Chandra sashti in Rajasthan, Randhan Chhat in Gujarat, Baladeva Chhat in Braj. Women observe fast for well being and prosperity of their children and also for the blessings for the male child.

Farmer communities worship sacred tools of farming like pestle and shovel which were used by Lord Balaram. They pray for a bountiful harvest. This festival is celebrated on the shashti (sixth day) of Krishna Paksh of the month Bhadrapad of Hindu Lunar calendar. This year it falls on August 28, 2021.

Har Chatt: Date and time

Shashti starts August 27, 2021 at 6:49 pm

Shashti ends August 28, 2021 at 8:57 pm

Har Chatt: Significance

The festival is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Balaram is believed to be an avatar of Sheshnaag, who is associated with Lord Vishnu. Balaram used farm equipment plough as his weapon, it has a strong association with farmers and farming, therefore Har Chhath is celebrated by farmers with great zeal and gaiety.

Har Chatt: Legend

According to the Hindu legend, the child in the womb of Uttara, wife of Arjuna was killed during Mahabharata. On the advice of Lord Krishna, she observed Shashti vrat with devotion. She could save her destroyed womb. Therefore, it is believed that this vrat is observed for progeny.

Har Chatt: Puja Rituals

- Rituals are mainly performed by women.

- They take early bath and prepare for Lalhi Chhath puja.

- The place of worship is cleaned and cow dung is applied.

- A small well is prepared and worshipped with Satavya, which is a combination of seven grains.

- The weapon of Balaram is plough, so a resembling structure with straw grass stem and palaash is made and worshipped.

- Women observe strict fast. Food sown in the farm is not eaten, only Pashar rice are eaten.

- Six small earthen pots filled with grains for every child is kept at puja place and worshipped.

- They recite Hal Shashti vrat katha.

