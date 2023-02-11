YASHODA Jayanti is an annual Hindu religious festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other parts of southern India. It is dedicated to Yashoda, Lord Krishna's mother, and the Mahabharata epic's portrayal of Krishna's foster mother. They receive their love, affection, and coddling of Krishna from a variety of religious temples, including the well-known ISKCON.

On February 12, 2023, this festival will take place. Mothers have prayed for their sons' long lives on this auspicious day. Krishna's global mother, Mother Yashoda, serves as a source of inspiration in the absence of her own mother.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki, Anand Omang Bhayo.Jai Kanhiya Lal Ki, Anand Anand Bhayo.Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Let there be love, happiness, and laughter in your life with Maa Yashoda’s blessings. I wish you and your family a very happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Jai yashoda lal ki, Nandlal ki."Jai kanhia lal ki," Anand awed in Gokul. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

May Maa Yashoda rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Anand Bhaiyo in Brij: Jai Yashoda Lal Ki; Jai Kanhiya Lal Ki; hathi; ghoda palki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Yashoda Jayanti 2023 Messages

Happy Yashoda Jayanti! May Ma make your life full of joy and prosperity.

Love is a consistent passion to give, not a meek, persistent hope to receive.

"Jai ho Yashoda Lal, jai ho Gopal ki!"

May you celebrate this day with lots of joy and happiness. I wish you and your family a very auspicious Yashoda Jayanti!

Aapke jeevan mai khushiyan laye, yashodha Jayanti par Bhagwan Shree Krishna.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023 Quotes

Krishna insisted on outer cleanliness and inner cleansing. "Clean clothes and clean minds are an ideal combination."

It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is born with, a person never comes to grief. Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita