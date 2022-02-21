New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Yashoda Jayanti 2022 is an auspicious festival for all Hindus. This year the festival will be observed on February 22nd. As per the Hindu traditions, the is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna's foster mother Yashoda.

The day falls on Shastthi tithi of the Falgun month each year and the devotees observe this day with great pomp and fervor. Devotees worship Mata Yashoda and thank her for raising Krishna Ji. The special day is mainly celebrated in the temples of Shri Krishna such as ISKCON temples all over the world.

On the occasion of Yashoda Jayanti 2022, mothers observe fast for their children and wish for their happiness. The day holds special significance in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South Indian states. As the auspicious day has arrived, we have brought to you some wishes, messages, greeting, and quotes that you can share among your family and friends.

Yashoda Jayanti 2022 Wishes

May Maa Yashoda rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Maa Yashoda’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

I am praying for you and I know he is listening, May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home, Wish you a Blessed Yashoda Jayanti

May da Natkhat Nandlal always give you, many reasons to be happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness. Happy Yashoda Jayanti.

"Mother Yashoda bless you with son's happiness"

Anand Omang Bhayo, Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki. Anand Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanhiya Lal Ki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Jai ho Nandlal ki, Jai yashoda lal ki. Anand awe in Gokul, Jai kanhia lal ki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Anand Bhaiyo in Brij, Jai Yashoda Lal Ki. hathi, ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhiya Lal Ki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Yashoda Jayanti 2022 Messages

"Jai ho Yashoda Lal, jai ho Gopal ki! Happy Yashoda Jayanti 2022

Happy Yashoda Jayanti! May maa make your life full of joy and prosperity.

Yashodha Jayanti par Bhagwan Shree Krishna aapke jeevan mai khushiyan laye.

Maa Yashoda give you the blessing of son happiness

May Lord Yashoda bring happiness in your life on Yashoda Jayant

Yashoda's Nandalala is our caretaker, we forget, we follow

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Yashoda Jayanti 2022

May you celebrate this day with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Yashoda Jayanti!

Yashoda Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"Enjoy the devotees, Jai Yashoda Lal's, Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhiya Lal's."

"Krishna insisted on outer cleanliness and inner cleansing. Clean clothes and clean minds are an ideal combination."

It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is born with, a person never comes to grief. - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna.

Experience cold or heat, pleasure or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently. - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna

