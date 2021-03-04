Happy Yashoda Jayanti 2021: On Yashoda Jayanti Day, mothers observe fast for their children and wish for their happiness. The day holds special significance in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Yashoda Jayanti 2021 is one of the auspicious days for all Hindus as its the birthday of Lord Krishna's foster mother Yashoda. Every year in the Shastthi tithi of the Falgun month devotees observe this day with great pomp and fervour. The day is mainly celebrated in the temples of Shri Krishna such as ISKCON temples all over the world.

On Yashoda Jayanti Day, mothers observe fast for their children and wish for their happiness. The day holds special significance in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states. As the auspicious day has arrived, we have brought to your some wishes, messages, greeting and quotes that you can share among your family and friends. Also, you can put this as your WhatsApp and Facebook status.

Yashodha Jayanti 2021 Wishes

Anand Omang Bhayo, Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki. Anand Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanhiya Lal Ki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Jai ho Nandlal ki, Jai yashoda lal ki. Anand awe in Gokul, Jai kanhia lal ki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Anand Bhaiyo in Brij, Jai Yashoda Lal Ki. hathi, ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhiya Lal Ki. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

May Maa Yashoda rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Maa Yashoda’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

I am praying for you and I know he is listening, May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home, Wish you a Blessed Yashoda Jayanti Yashodha Jayanti 2021 Messages

May da Natkhat Nandlal always give you, many reasons to be Happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness. Happy Yashoda Jayanti.

Yashodha Jayanti 2021 Messages

Happy Yashoda Jayanti! May maa make your life full of joy and prosperity.

Yashodha Jayanti par Bhagwan Shree Krishna aapke jeevan mai khushiyan laye.

Maa Yashoda give you the blessing of son happiness

May Lord Yashoda bring happiness in your life on Yashoda Jayant

Yashoda's Nandalala is our caretaker, we forget, we follow

May you celebrate this day with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Yashoda Jayanti!

Yashodha Jayanti 2021 Quotes

"Krishna insisted on outer cleanliness and inner cleansing. Clean clothes and clean minds are an ideal combination."

It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is born with, a person never comes to grief. - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna.

Experience cold or heat, pleasure or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently. - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv