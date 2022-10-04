World Teacher’s Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Messages To Share On The Day

TEACHERS are considered as the form of God and every year the world pays tribute to them. World Teacher's Day is observed every year on October 05, to highlight the important and great role played by teachers in our lives. The day is also known as INternational Teacher's Day which was established in 1994.

According to UNESCO, World Teachers Day is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the dedication and support teachers provide to the students. It is a day to celebrate how teachers transform education and reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

On this notable occasion, we bring you special wishes, quotes and messages sto share with your teachers and make their day.

World Teacher's Day 2022: Wishes

"Your wisdom, dedication and kindness will always lead us to the right path and inspire us to be better human beings. Happy World Teachers Day."

"Dear Teachers, without your guidance and wisdom, we wouldn't be where we are right now. Thank You and Happy World Teachers' Day."

"To the World's greatest teacher, happy World Teachers' Day. Thank You for everything."

"You are not only our teacher, you are our friend, philosopher and guide, all moulds into one person. We will always be grateful for your support. Happy World Teachers' Day."

"No one works as hard as a teacher yet teaching is one of the most under-appreaciated jobs in the world. Happy World Teachers' Day 2022."

"Happy World Teachers' Day to all the country makers in the world. Without all of you, this world would be quite a gloomy place to live in."

World Teacher's Day 2022: Quotes

"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose." -Bill Gates

"A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn." -Ruth Beechick

"The great teacher of Pandavas and famously known of Arjun, the legendary archer like whom there had not been any. The teacher is so famous that there's an award in the name of him." -Dronacharya

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber and future of an individual. If people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me." -APJ Abdul Kalam

World Teacher's Day 2022: Messages

"It is you who inspired me to question, wonder and think. Thanks for everything you did for me. Happy World Teachers' Day."

"You are a person with many talents. An excellent teacher, an inspiring role model, a perfect mentor and the list goes on. May this World Teachers' Day you get the due recognition. Happy World Teachers' Day."

"Dear teacher, it's because of your sheer guidance and relentless efforts on me, I am at the top-notch position in my field. I can never forget about your contributions. Happy International Teachers' Day."

"Only a teacher knows how to carve a raw student into an absolute genius. I will be grateful to you for a lifetime. Happy International Teachers' Day."