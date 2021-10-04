New Delhi |Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teachers are considered before Gods as they enlighten us with worldly knowledge and takes care of us as parents. There is never a dull day when you are with a teacher as he/she keeps pouring valuable knowledge into students brains without anything in return. So to honour all the teachers, annually we celebrated World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers' Day on October 5.

This special day was established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The day focuses on appreciating, improving and assessing the educators of the world. Also to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages to send to your teachers on this special eve. Also, to mark the day, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes

“Wishing a very Happy World Teachers Day to all the teachers who have helped me shape my life is so many different ways.”

“I find myself truly blessed to have a teacher like you who has helped me progress through my life. A very Happy World Teachers Day to you.”

“Wishing a very Happy World Teachers Day to you…. Without you, I would not have been here… Without you, I would not have been successful.”

“Blessed are the students like me who have the guidance and support of teachers like you…. Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to the most wonderful teacher.”

“A big thank you to the most inspiring teacher who taught me to believe in myself and my goals…. Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to you.”

“A very Happy World Teachers Day to the teacher who has always shown me the right path to walk on, who has always had my back.”

A teacher can rarely be a teacher and friend simultaneously, but you’re something magical. Happy World Teacher’s day 2021!

“Without a teacher, the life of a student is a life without any direction. Thank you for helping me find the meaning to my life. Happy World Teachers Day.”

“Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to you. You are the one who has enlightened my life with so much knowledge and inspired me in so many ways.”

To someone who has taken the time to listen to my concerns, guide me on the path to knowledge, and reassure me on my life’s path. Happy Teacher’s Day!

You are the best Teacher in this world. Wherever I may go in my life, I will always remember that I had an excellent guide in the form of a teacher, you.

“On the occasion of World Teachers Day, I extend a warm thank you to the teacher who came into my life as an angel and changed everything for good.”

“Without your presence and support, this life would have been completely different…. With all my heart, I thank the most inspiring teacher for all her guidance.”

World Teachers' Day 2021: Quotes

“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“Teaching is the profession that teaches all the other professions.” – Unknown

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Khalil Gibran

“It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.” – Michael Morpurgo

“One good teacher in a lifetime may sometimes change a delinquent into a solid citizen.” – Philip Wylie

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” – Brad Henry

“Of all the hard jobs around, one of the hardest is being a good teacher.” – Maggie Gallagher

“Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops.” – Henry Brooks Adams

“The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future.” – F. Sionil Jose

“Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” – Bill Gates

“Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.” – Charles Kuralt

“Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.” – Solomon Ortiz

“Teaching is leaving a vestige of one self in the development of another. And surely the student is a bank where you can deposit your most precious treasures.” – Eugene P. Bertin

“A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.” – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

“Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the Earth.” – Helen Caldicott

“It’s good to have a good teacher, but you always need a pretty good student.” – Grigor Dimitrov

World Teachers' Day 2021: Messages

“Teachers are the most inspiring source for a student…. They teach them so many things each day and prepare them for the life ahead.”

“I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is not only my greatest buddy but also a teacher for life…. May you are always there to guide me the right way….. Happy World Teacher’s Day.”

You gave us all the reasons to dream big and all the resources to achieve it. You are a blessing in our life. Happy World Teachers day!

The amount of your contribution to our kid’s life is something that cannot be explained in words; we are more than grateful to you! Thank you!

Thank you for making me a good human being. Happy World Teachers Day!

Thank you for teaching me a subject I thought I could never understand or be interested in. Thank you for making learning fun. Happy World Teacher’s Day!

Thanks for always taking care of us and reassuring us that all of us were doing okay; you are the worlds’ best teacher! Thank you for everything!

What I am today is all because of you, teacher! Happy World Teachers Day to you!

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy World teacher’s day 2021!

“Teachers are the epitome of strength and patience because they never give up on their students and always keep working on them for their better lives.”

“You have taught me to be a good human…. You have taught me to be a great woman…. You are not just my mom but also my first and the best teacher…. I wish you a very Happy World Teacher’s Day.”

“With a mother like you, I had nothing to worry because you were always there holding my hand and guiding me through the toughest of the challenges…. Warm wishes to you mother on World Teacher’s Day.”

“A profession like teaching demands a lot of sacrifice and commitment, patience and perseverance…. Happy World Teachers Day to all the wonderful teachers.”

“Teachers are teachers because they have their students who make them so respectful and important…. Best wishes on World Teacher’s Day!!!”

“Teachers can make students become successful only if students are willing to put in all the hard work and dedication into their preparations.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv