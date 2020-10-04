Happy World Teachers' Day 2020: World Teachers' Day is also known as 'International Teachers' Day' and is observed on October 5 every year to celebrate the works of teachers.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Teachers' Day, also known as 'International Teachers' Day', is observed on October 5 every year to celebrate the works of teachers, researchers and professors across the world. The first World Teachers' Day was celebrated in 1994 and the theme for this year's World's Teachers' Day is "Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future".

Teachers are the guiding light for students. They show us the correct path and help a person discover more about themselves. On this day, you can show your affection towards your teachers by thanking them and giving different kinds of gifts. So as you celebrate World Teachers' Day, here are some wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share on this day:

Wishes and Greetings:

I found Guidance Friendship Discipline and Love everything, in one person. And that person is You. Happy World Teachers' Day!

The Award for the most wonderful teacher has been declared and it goes to You. Wishing you a very Happy World Teachers' day!

Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you teacher for guiding us, inspiring us And making us what we are today.

Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, Igniting my imagination, And instilling in me – a love of learning..Happy World Teachers' Day!

I am proud to let you know that you have been the great teacher in my life! Happy World Teachers' Day!

You were a mentor of life. Although I did not realize this before. Now it feels wonderful to have someone lead me in the right path in life. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring you proved that learning can be joyous and pleasant experience You are a wonderful teacher Wishing you a Happy World Teachers' Day!

You have always been my inspiration who guided me all throughout. Thanks for being a my true mentor. Wishing that this Teachers' Day be really special for you!

Good Teachers Are the Reason Why Ordinary Students Dream to Do Extraordinary Things. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Quotes:

"Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well"

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge"

"A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others"

"Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students"

"The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind"

"If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher"

"The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds for the purpose of satisfying it afterwards"

Messages:

You have a very special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our schools and colleges. Happy World Teachers' Day 2020!

You taught us like a teacher, protected us like our parents and guided us like a mentor. You truly deserve this day so much. Happy teachers’ day to my most beloved teacher!

All the efforts and hard work you’ve invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy World Teachers' Day 2020!

It’s been an utmost honour to be able to attend your classes; you taught us in the most possible friendly way! Thank you for being kind to us!

Being a teacher isn’t like a 9 to 5 job, thanks for being available whenever we had a problem. Thanks for always making us feel that way! Happy World Teachers' Day 2020!

Dear teacher, Thanks for supporting and enlightening all my way. If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime, I would succeed the way I have done always. Have a wonderful Teachers Day!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma