New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is one of the most celebrated Presidents of India who served from 2002 to 2007. Born on October 15th in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, his birth anniversary day has been declared as World Student's Day. He was known as the missile man of India who has added many feathers to his cap in terms of global achievements and honours.

In order to remember him the World Students' Day is celebrated annually on October 15. This day was first observed by United Nations in 2010 to commemorate the 79th birthday of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Later ever since the special is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the scientist, teacher and author.

Above all his professions, he wanted himself to be called as a teacher as he enjoyed it the most. Therefore, to remember the legend ahead of his special day, here we are with some wishes, quotes and more on World Student's Day 2021. Take a look

Happy students day. I hope you achieve everything you want.

You have all it takes to be successful. Keep making me proud of you. Happy students’ day.

Believe in yourself and never lose hope. May you achieve all the things you want in life. Wishing you a happy students day.

I hope and pray that all of you have a very successful career. I wish you all a happy students’ day.

Be your own inspiration. Be your own role model. Very best wishes to you on this student’s day.

Student life is all about hard work and being punctual. Never let procrastination cover your eyes. Enjoy this Student’s Day.

Always preserve in your heart the desire to learn. Enjoy the Student’s Day to the fullest.

Everything can be lost or stolen except your knowledge and wisdom. Happy world students day!

Try to take a lesson from everything. Build your own kind of wisdom. Happy Students Day to all.

Be your own sunshine, make yourself worthy of every success. Have a great Students Day.

Study like there is no tomorrow because, for a student, time is the most valuable possession. Happy Student’s Day.

Keep making us proud. Happy students’ day.

May your life be filled with all that you desire. Happy national students day!

I hope you make all of your teachers proud one day. Happy students’ day.

Student life is not about earning grades in exams; it’s about learning new things from everything you see. Happy Student’s Day.

Life is all about new opportunities and chances. You just have to know how to grab them at the right moment. All the best wishes on this day.

All my efforts will be fruitful once I see you as a successful person. That will be the best gift for me from my dearest student. Many best wishes on this Students Day.

“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” – BB King

“You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward.” – Conrad Hall

“As educators, we share one common goal— to see the growth and progress of our students. But one thing is for sure— there is no greater feeling than to see a student get it.” – Erin Gruwell

You keep making me proud every day, kid. Happy students’ day.

“Become a student of change. It is the only thing that will remain constant.” – Al D’Amato

“You can teach a student a lesson for a day; but if you can teach him to learn by creating curiosity, he will continue the learning process as long as he lives.” – Clay P. Bedford

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

If others can do it, so can you. Never lose hope and never stop trying dear. You are much more than what you think of yourself. Happy Students Day.

I hope you will be a great human being above everything, not only a brilliant student. Being empathetic and kind is better than being a brilliant student. Have a beautiful Student life dear.

I wish you all a happy students day. I hope and pray that you all achieve everything you set out to do.

Continue to put in the effort; it will surely pay off. And don’t give up on hopes easily. Happy students day.

Happy students day everyone. Live your life to the fullest!

Enjoy your student life while it lasts. Happy Students’ Day.

Being a good human is just as important as having a good education. Happy students’ day, everyone.

I wish all the hard-working students a prosperous future. Happy students day

Kids, never stop trying and believing in yourself. I wish you all a happy students day.

I hope you all find out your hidden talents and put them to good use. Happy students day.

Determination is the key to success. Let’s be determined to be successful on this Students Day.

No one is going to help you unless you help yourself. Always remember this my dear. Best Wishes on this day.

I saw you growing up, and I believe you will do great things and make a difference in this world. Happy students day.

May your future be as bright as you are. You have the ability to accomplish great things in life. Happy students’ day.

Make laziness your worst enemy and hard work your best friend. Happy Student’s Day to you.

Today’s hard work is an investment for tomorrow’s success. Have a beautiful and enjoyable Student’s Day this year.

“Being a student is easy. Learning requires actual work.” – William Crawford

“Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself.” – Chinese proverb

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss

Never stop believing in yourself because YOU can do it. Happy student’s day.

Education is like a stone wall that will always protect you from ignorance. Happy Student’s Day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal