Happy World Post Day 2020: This day is observed on October 9 every year to highlight the importance of postal services and make people aware about those who are engaged in postal services.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Post Day is observed on October 9 every year to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which was established in 1874. The Universal Postal Union had revolutionised the world by allowing people to write letters and send messages to their relatives across the globe. Thus to highlight the importance of postal services, people across the world observe World Post Day. This day was first celebrated in Japan in 1969.

The coronavirus crisis has also highlighted the importance of postal services as it has put pressure on international postal supply chains. Therefore, it becomes more important to make people aware of postal services and about the role of people engaged in postal services. So as you observe World Post Day, here are some wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share on this day:

Wishes and Greetings:

Dedicate your time to honor the service that links friends and family with each other from across borders. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Take a tour around the local post offices, see how they work and raise awareness to honor the postal services. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Mark your calendars and help the UPU to organize a larger and bigger network for people to be in the link. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Organise an event and collect funds to help create a better network of postal services on this day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Promote the work of postal offices to a larger audience and keep them alive in the world. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Introduce new programs to help the kids learn about handling the mail properly all around the globe and celebrate this day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Celebrate this day and spread awareness in the society so that everyone has a clear idea about the importance of postal service on this day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Explore various new products and services launched on this day and help spread information about them. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Utilise this day to honor and respect the postal services that bring our families and friends closer to us every day and everywhere. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Look at new stamps and cancellation marks and increase your collections on this day. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Quotes:

"Thank God postal services were invented, or else Pigeons would have remained our resort!"

"Who thought sending notes, letters, or gifts over posts would be so easy! Postal services have made our lives easier"

"The infrastructure of Nations all over the globe has highly increased because of the Postal Service"

"More than an actor, I am a performer….. I am a great believer- honestly so, shamelessly so, vulgarly so- that cinema is for entertainment. If you want to send messages, there is the postal service"

"The postal service is huge- employing more than a half million people- and its history is long and complicated"

Messages:

Without the services of our post offices it would be very difficult for the whole world to stay connected and be one Honour it. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Postal services play a great role in the daily life of every human being by making a high level of access to digital communication” Honor them. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Postal workers dedicate their lives to helping people. Dedicate this day to honor and respect them” Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Increase the awareness amongst people about the postal sector role for people and businesses and celebrate this day” Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Celebrate this day and spread awareness in the society so that everyone has a clear idea about the importance of postal service on this day” Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Honor the service that brings people closer every day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day

Distance is a barrier that can only be overcome with the help of communication. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma