World Mental Health Day 2022: Top Motivational Quotes To Share On This Day

MENTAL Health plays a vital role similar to the physical health of an individual. Across the glove, October 9 will be observed as World Mental Health Day with the objective to create awareness and de-stigmatize mental health. The day promotes the need for advanced awareness and treatment for mental illness.

The day will be celebrated with the theme for the year as 'Mental Health in an unequal World.' This day provides an opportunity for people to share personal experiences. To celebrate the day, we bring you some motivational quotes to help you deal with your insecurities on this special day.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Motivational Quotes

1. "Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health." - Lauren Fogel Mersy

2. "There is hope, even when your brain tells you that there isn't." - John Green

3. "No one would ever say that someone with a broken arm or broken leg is less than a whole person, but people say that or imply that all the time about people with mental illness." - Elyn R.Saks

4. "Things not to say to someone with mental illness: Ignore it, Forget about it, You are better than this or You are over thinking." - Nitya Prakash

5. "Courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently." - Maya Angelou

6. "Anything that's human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable. When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting and less scary." - Fred Rogers

7. "Mental health problems don't define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but importantly, You are not the rain." - Matt Haig

8. "Take your time healing, as long as you want. Nobody else knows what you've been through. How could they know how long it will take to heal?" - Abertoli

9. "You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." - Lord Buddha

10. "You can't control everything. Sometimes you just need to relax and have faith that things will work out. Let go a little and just let life happen." - Kody Keplinger