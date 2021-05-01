As World Laughter Day is around the corner, we have brought you some hilarious wishes, messages and jokes that you can send to your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Spreading laughter amid such a challenging time is like a blessing. Laughter is one of the medicines that can cure the mental health of a person. However, people have got so engrossed in their day to day life that they have forgotten the importance of laughter. So to spread awareness regarding its benefit, every year, on May 2, we celebrate World Laughter Day. This special day dates back to 1998 when an Indian doctor Madan Kataria got inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement to spread positivity. On World Laughter Day, people organise big events globally related to laughter, but this year the event will happen virtually.

As World Laughter Day is around the corner, we have brought you some hilarious wishes, messages and jokes that you can send to your family and friends. To mark the day, you can also use these jokes and messages on WhatsApp and Facebook status.

World Laughter Day 2021 Wishes

“If you can laugh at your own self then you don’t have to worry about anything else. Happy World Laughter Day.”

“The best thing about laugh is it doesn’t give you wrinkles but adds glow to your face…. Happy World Laughter Day.”

The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter. Happy World Laughter Day..!

“World Laughter Day is a reminder that we must never miss a chance to laugh to add more years to our lives.”

Your smile makes my day! Keep smiling and make others happy! World Laughter Day.

Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day

Laughter is cute and precious. Don’t reserve it but share it. Happy laughter day.

“No matter how many tensions surround us but we can always keep them at bay by sharing good laughs.”

“The most precious gift you can give anyone is a happy laugh…. Best wishes on World Laughter Day to you.”

World Laughter Day is a reminder that we must never miss a chance to laugh to add more years to our lives.

Laughter is indeed the best medicine. Choose life! World Laughter Day.

“On the occasion of World Laughter Day, I pray many more laughs for you to make this life a better one for you.”

“Warm wishes on World Laughter Day to you my dear. Laugh like there is no tomorrow because tomorrow never comes.”

World Laughter Day 2021 Jokes

What do you call bears with no ears?-B

What did one wall say to the other wall?- I’ll meet you at the corner

How did the bullet lose its job?- It got fired.

When does a joke become a “dad” joke?- When the punchline is apparent

Why should you never trust stairs?- They are always up to something.

What did the big flower say to the little flower?- Hi, bud!

How does NASA organize a party?- They planet.

What do dentists call X-rays?- Tooth pics

Q: What starts with E, ends with E, and has only 1 letter in it?

A: Envelope.

Why does Humpty Dumpty love autumn? Because he always has a great fall.

Which bird has the worst manners?- Mocking birds.

What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a unicycle and a well-dressed man on a bicycle?- Attire

Why aren’t koalas actual bears?- They don’t meet the koalafications.

What happens to a frog’s car when it breaks down?- It gets toad away.

What is brown, hairy and wears sunglasses?- A coconut on vacation.

Why was 6 afraid of 7?- Because 7, 8, 9

World Laughter Day 2021 Messages

The best therapy for a happy and healthy life is to laugh…. So laugh every day and laugh on World Laughter Day.”

“Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day.”

“If you want to stay healthy and happy then all you need is a carefree laugh…. Best wishes on World Laughter Day.”

Today is the official day to laugh because it is Let’s Laugh Day and we must make the most of this wonderful day which lets us laugh out loud.

“Make it a wonderful World Laughter Day by making everyone around you laugh and have a joyous life.”

The most precious gift you can give anyone is a happy laugh…. Best wishes on World Laughter Day to you.

Even if we are tired, we cannot choose a scene better than a laughter one on World laughter day.

Happiness is something that is just incredible and it is connected with the smile vice versa

A smile doesn’t cost a thing and a laugh just costs a joke….. Happy World Laughter Day.

Tickles are the best way to make even the toughest souls laugh…. Happy World Laughter Day.

The best offering for anyone is a good laugh and on the occasion of World Laughter Day, I wish you lots of laugh to make your life beautiful.

Laugh it loud today. Make it loud, make it large every day, every hour, laugh more, and live more. World Laughter Day.

World Laughter Day 2021 Quotes

A day without laughter is a day wasted--CHARLIE CHAPLIN

You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it--Robin Williams

Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand--Mark Twain

A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. — Madeleine L’Engle

Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Byron

A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham

An optimist laughs to forget; a pessimist forgets to laugh. — Tom Nansbury

If you would not be laughed at, be the first to laugh at yourself. — Benjamin Franklin

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv