World Kindness Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

WORLD KINDNESS day is observed on November 13 every year to spread kindness and reinforce compassion in the world. The history of this day dates back to 1997 after World Kindness Movement hosted the first conference in Tokyo, Japan to bring together organizations from throughout the world.

Kindness is the quality of being kind, generous and friendly towards other people. When an act of kindness is shown towards a person, it makes their lives better and full of joy. To make this special occasion, we bring you some heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your friends and families on this day.

World Kindness Day 2022: Wishes

"We can only save this world by being kind to everyone around us. Happy World Kindness Day!"

"This world will become a much happier and more beautiful place to live with kindness. Never stop being kind."

"If you can make someone happy, please do that! The world needs more of that. Happy World Kindness Day!"

"Make kindness the norm. Happy World Kindness Day!"

"Be kind to others and let the universe reward you for that! Happy World Kindness Day!"

World Kindness Day 2022: Messages

"On World Kindness Day, I wish kindness and blessings come to you in all forms and ways that exist in the world!"

"Be kind whenever possible, it’s always possible! Happy World Kindness Day!"

"Kindness is a virtue that can be heard even by a deaf person, and can be seen even by blinds! Happy World Kindness Day."

"When you leave this world, no one will count the number of cars you owned, or how many homes you possessed, people will only count how kind and compassionate you were towards others. Happy World Kindness Day!"

"On World Kindness Day, may your heart be filled with kindness, and your soul with generosity. Happy World Kindness Day!"

World Kindness Day 2022: Quotes

“If you have an impulse to kindness, act on it.” — Douglas Coupland

“Many men fail because they do not see the importance of being kind and courteous to the men under them. Kindness to everybody always pays for itself. And, besides, it is a pleasure to be kind.” — Charles M. Schwab

“Kindness and politeness are not overrated at all. They’re underused.” — Tommy Lee Jones

Imagine what our real neighbourhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.” — Mr Rogers

“A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” – William Ward

“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” – Mark Twain