World Hindi Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

POPULARLY KNOWN as Vishwa Hindi Diwas, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the country. It is celebrated on January 10 every year to mark the anniversary of the first time when Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949 marking its legacy. Hindu speakers and enthusiasts from all over the world promote and celebrate the legacy and literature of the National language of India.

On this special occasion, various events and activities take place at the national and international levels. Numerous competitions also take place in schools and colleges such as speech competitions, quizzes, lectures and cultural events to mark the day. To celebrate this day, we bring you some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends.

World Hindi Day 2023:Wishes

"Celebrate The beautiful literature every day. Wishes for Vishwa Hindi Diwas."

"Let the pride of the Hindi language spread far and wide. Happy World Hindi Day!"

"Come on Hindi Day, read and teach Hindi our language is Hindi; let us adopt it, hearty greetings to all of you on Vishwa Hindi Diwas."

"Hope of the whole country, Hindi is our language, break the bond of caste, Hindi unites the whole country. Happy Hindi Diwas."

"Hindi is not just our language, it is also our identity. So let's speak Hindi, learn Hindi and teach Hindi. Wishes on World Hindi Day."

World Hindi Day 2023:Messages

"For us, Hindi speakers, our language, identity, caste, religion, everything is Hindi, many best wishes to you and all Hindi speakers on World Hindi Day!"

"Never be ashamed to use the Hindi language because it is our identity and the person who runs away from his identity has no existence in this world. Happy World Hindi Day!"

"There is a flower of languages in this country full of diversities, among which Hindi is our mother tongue and the dearest to us. Happy World Hindi Day."

"Hindi is everyone's friend, like a beautiful dot adorned on the forehead, its script is Devanagari, Sanskrit is its mother, it is the knower of every literature, its language is beautiful and simple. Best wishes on World Hindi Day."

"Hindi is the strength of every Indian, Hindi is a spontaneous expression. Happy World Hindi Day."

"The most beloved language of our country, Hindi is the most unique language in the world. Congratulations on World Hindi Day."

World Hindi Day 2023: Quotes

“A nation is dumb without national language." - Mahatma Gandhi

No one can stop the promotion and development of Hindi” - Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant

"A country that does not have the pride of its language and literature cannot be advanced." - Dr Rajendra Prasad

"Use of Hindi in national practice is necessary for the progress of the country" - Mahatma Gandhi