New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Hindi language is one of the widely spoken languages in India so to promote it worldwide, World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. Also, the day marks the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference that was held in the year 1975 in Nagpur, Maharashtra and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, ever since then, it was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Apart from India, the language is also spoken in Nepal, Mauritius, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Fiji.

Every year on this day, various events are held but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation now, people celebrate virtual events by reading out their favourite poems or singing songs.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status.

World Hindi Day 2022: Wishes

Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi. Hearty greetings to all of you on World Hindi Day!

Hindi is our language; we should observe World Hindi Day every day and make Hindi proud. Happy Hindi Diwas.



Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy World Hindi Day!

Wishing you a very Happy World Hindi Day to you. Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial, which has not boycotted any words simply because it is foreign. Let us never forget that and celebrate our language.

Hindi is a beautiful language with easy words. Share the love for the language especially today. Happy World Hindi Day!

Hindi is our mother tongue, Hindi us a lovely voice melodious of Hindi took us every moment lovely, Happy World Hindi Day.

The Hindustani Shan Hindi, identify Hindi as every Indian’s unique tradition of unity Hindi, every heart’s desire Hindi, Happy World Hindi Day.

World Hindi Day 2022: Quotes

"If one script is required for all Indian languages, then it can be Devanagari only." -Justice Krishnaswamy Iyer

"Hindi is the simplest source of our nation's expression." -Sumitranandan Pant

"Our Nagari is the most scientific script in the world." -Rahul Sankrityayan.

"A nation is dumb without national language." -Mahatma Gandhi

"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture." -Kamalapati Tripathi

"Hindi is the language of Hindus." -Ra Diwakar

"A country that does not have the pride of its language and literature cannot be advanced." -Dr Rajendra Prasad

"No one can stop the promotion and development of Hindi" -Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant

"Hindi is not the language of any one state but is the most spoken language in the country" -William Carey

World Hindi Day 2022: Messages

Hindi is not the language of any one state but is the most spoken language in the country. Happy World Hindi Day 2022.

Please don't be ashamed to speak Hindi Hearty greetings on Hindi Day to all of you, my friends. Happy World Hindi Day 2022.

Hindi is embellished with all those qualities, on whose strength it can join the following category of the world's literary language. Happy World Hindi Day 2022.

“Not proud of personal language Will he falls in love with the country He is the beloved of the brave nation Whose slogan in Hindi Happy Hindi day”

In this country full of diversities, there is a phulkari of languages. Among them, our most beloved Hindi mother tongue is ours. Happy World Hindi Day 2022.

Hindi is pushing to take the path of advancement not only collected the day we celebrate promotion Hindi Day, happier Hindi Diwas.

