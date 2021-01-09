World Hindi Day 2021: We would like to mention that the first World Hindi Day or Vishva Hindi Divas was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to mark the anniversary of world's first Hindi conference that was organised by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975. Since then, World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius to mark the importance of Hindi and promote it as a global language. Here, we would like to mention that the first World Hindi Day or Vishva Hindi Divas was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

On this special day, various events and functions are organised to promote Hindi as a worldwide language. However, this year, the celebration for World Hindi Day have taken a hit because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, you need not worry as you can still share these beautiful wishes, messages, quotes and greetings with your friends and family to celebrate Vishva Hindi Divas:

World Hindi Day 2021 Wishes and Messages:

Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Vishva Hindi Divas.

Let the pride of Hindi language spread far and wide. Happy World Hindi Day 2021

Many wishes for a pride-filled Vishva Hindi Divas.

Come on Hindi Day, read and teach Hindi, our language is our language, let us adopt it, hearty greetings to all of you on Vishva Hindi Divas.

The pride of your country at hand You become great by adopting Hindi Happy World Hindi Day to all of you.

Hindi is our national language, Hindi is very dear to us, Harmonic declaration of Hindi, Loved us every moment, Happy Vishva Hindi Divas.

Hindi and Hindustan are ours and we are proud of it, our heart is one and ours are our lives, heartiest greetings of World Hindi Day.

Hindi is the national language-spoken authority in the largest part of the country. Happy World Hindi Day 2021!!

Hindi is a blessing, English is a disaster, Hindi is not just a language, Hindi is our heritage. Happy Vishva Hindi Divas.

Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy World Hindi Day 2021!!

In this country full of diversities, there is a phulwari of languages, among them our most beloved Hindi mother tongue is ours. Happy World Hindi Day 2021!!

Many wishes for Vishva Hindi Divas. Jai Bharat!!!

Hindi is our mother tongue and truly the most comfortable language for all of us to express our feelings in the most perfect way. Happy World Hindi Day to you.

Till Hindi is not made, the power of the poor till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Vishva Hindi Divas

World Hindi Day 2021 Quotes:

Hindi mein baat kyunki Hindi hi hai bhavnayein vyakt karne ka aadhar.

Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial, which has not boycotted any words simply because it is foreign

Hindi ko do aisa aakar ki sab karein usse dher saara pyaar.

Observe Hindi diwas to spread its significance around the world.

Hindi ka samman karna, Hindustan ka samman karne jaisa hai.

Hindi is the soul of Indian culture

Hindi ka samman kare, aao hum us mridu bhasha ka gungaan kare…

Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation

Offer admiration to your country and national language.

Solidarity is the quality however native language is the pride of the country.

Hindi is our character and image for us of being an Indian.

Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day to all of you my friends

