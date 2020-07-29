Happy Friendship Day 2020: In India, we celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August which means we will be observing it on August 2 this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friends play an important part in our lives. From becoming a support system to spreading laughter and love, friends play a crucial role in once life and guide us to handle all the tough situations in life and that’s why we celebrate Friendship Day to mark the importance of good friends in our lives. International Friendship Day is quite popular in India and is celebrated on July 30 every year. However, in India, we celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August which means we will be observing it on August 2 this year. You can celebrate Friendship Day by exchanging gifts with your friends. However, this year it might not be possible due to the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus crisis. But you can still make time to wish your friends. So as you celebrate International Friendship Day, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends on this day:

Messages:

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.

Just the other day we were running around in diapers, now here we are years later and still good friends. Know that you are cherished. Happy Friendship day.

True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost.

A single candle can illuminate an entire room. A true friend lights up an entire lifetime. Thanks for the bright lights of your friendship.

You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.

It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

Wishes:

Friendship is a priceless gift, That cannot be bought or sold. But the value is far greater, Than a mountain of gold. Happy Friendship Day

I recall the days we invest together. The talks in the canteen, weekend films and biking by the shore. Now we are way, I miss these days. Permit’s catch up shortly.

It is very difficult to express my feeling for you in just a few words. You are special and the most beautiful thing that happened to me. Though I may not show my feeling but still love you all very much. Here’s wishing all my friends a Happy Friendship Day!

Nothing is nicer than having someone who APPRECIATES you in the smallest things. ACCEPTS you in times of hardships. COMFORTS you when you’re troubled, LOVES you no matter what and is Simply HAPPY for having you in their life.

Time and distance are important between friends. When a friend is in your heart, they remain there forever. I may be busy but I assure you You are always in my heart! Because you are my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

Quotes:

Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never a chance, Happy Friendship Day!

From the sweetness of friendly relationship let there be laughter and sharing of pleasures. For within the condensation of very little things the guts finds its morning and is fresh.

Words can’t explain how much I love and appreciate your friendship. Thank you and the more we are to make. Happy Friendship Day!

One’s life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of many others, by way of love, friendship, indignation and compassion.

A true friend is someone who walks in once the rest of the world walks out. Happy Friendship Day!

A friend is a person who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you once you have forgotten the words.

Sometimes being an admirer means that mastering the art of your time. There’s a time for quiet. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own fate. And a time to organize to select up the items because it is around.

Posted By: Talib Khan