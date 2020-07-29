International Friendship Day 2020 Gift Ideas: If you are confused about giving gifts to your friends, then you can choose any of the gift ideas given below. There are so many options available to bring a smile on your friend’s face on World Friendship Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Friendship day 2020: International Friendship Day is a special day which is observed to celebrate the bonds between friends. Friends always play an important role in our lives and thus we observe this day on July 30 every year. On this day, you can send greetings to their friends and exchange gifts to make them realise how special they are for you. Friendship is also celebrated widely on social media where people wish each other and share heartfelt posts.

If you also want to please friends by giving them gifts, then there will be no better opportunity than this. If you are confused about giving gifts to your friends, then you can choose any of the gift ideas given below. There are so many options available to bring a smile on your friend’s face on World Friendship Day.

Personalised gifts: You can send some personalized gifts to your friends that may carry your memories with that special person. Personalized gifts are easily available in nearby shops or they can be ordered online. You can choose to personalize cushion, wooden frames, mug, pen and many more.

Greeting Cards: Any occasion is incomplete without a greeting card. It is very important to speak a heart out in front of your friends and sometime you should also tell them how much they are important to you. So, sending a greeting card would be a great idea to share your feelings.

Bands and Bracelets: Friendship day is all about tying bands and bracelets on your friend’s wrist. So, without a doubt, it is of the mandatory things to do on friendship day

Soft toys: Toys always brings warmth and love in relationships, so to cherish your friendship and love someone soft toys would be a great choice. You can also get personalized toys to make it even more special.

Handmade chocolates and hampers: Chocolates are a symbol of sweetness, so this friendship day spread sweetness and love with the handmade chocolates and some amazing gift hampers.

Coffee Mug: This something that every person uses in daily life, so if you will give the coffee mug to your best friend then he or she will always remember you while using it.

Memory notebook and diary: Give your best friend a memory notebook so that he can put all the memories in it. It will be helpful for your friend in your absence too.

Flowers and Bouquet: If you are beginning a new friendship with someone, then sending flowers would be a great start. Also, a bouquet of yellow flowers will give a kick to your friendship.

Homemade cake and donuts: If you love cooking, then you can make some delicious donuts on the occasion of World Friendship Day. It will add extra sweetness and love to the amazing day.

Posted By: Srishti Goel