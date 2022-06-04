New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on June 5, people across the globe observe World Environment Day in order to create awareness among people about the need to protect the environment and the ways through which we can conserve nature. Events like these are been organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974.

This year's World Environment Day theme is set as 'Only One Earth'. Every year there is a different theme that is used to celebrate the day. On this, the UNEP organises a lot of different programmes to promote community involvement for the cause. These programmes focus on the importance of living sustainably and in peace with nature. People are also encouraged to plant new trees and also to opt for other ways through which we can preserve nature.

World Environment Day 2022: Wishes

– Let us give the future generations a healthier environment to have a happier life…Best wishes on World Environment Day.

– World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

– On World Environment Day, let's stop harming nature… Let's join hands to bring a positive change to make Planet Earth a much healthier, greener and happier place to live.

- Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to the next generation. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!!

– Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On World Environment Day, let's promise to make it a better place to live.

– We cannot imagine prosperity without an environment. We cannot imagine life without the environment. It always comes first and we must make it our priority. A Very Happy World Environment Day.

– World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let's promise to make our planet greener for us to enjoy life.

– Nature nourishes us at every turn like a mother. So the responsibility to protect her is ours. On World Environment Day, let's promise to fulfill this responsibility with sincerity.

– Do not pollute water, land, and air. Once it is gone, it is lost forever. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day, with a promise to take care of our environment.

Let's do our bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.

- The United Nations General Assembly declared June 5 as World Environment Day during the Stockholm Conference in 1972.

World Environment Day 2022: Quotes

“We shall never understand the natural environment until we see it as a living organism. Today you can murder land for private profit. You can leave the corpse for all to see and nobody calls the cops.” -Paul Brooks

“There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.” – Mother Teresa

“Birds are indicators of the environment. If they are in trouble, we know we’ll soon be in trouble”. -Roger Tory Peterson

“There’s so much pollution in the air now that if it weren’t for our lungs there’d be no place to put it all.” -Robert Orben

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” -Mahatma Gandhi

“Environment is no one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect.” -Mohith Agadi

“We cannot despair of humanity, since we ourselves are human beings.” -Albert Einstein

“In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous.” -Aristotle

“A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself”. — Franklin D Roosevelt

“Take a course in good water and air, and in the eternal youth of Nature you may renew your own. Go quietly, alone; no harm will befall you”. — John Muir

“Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!”— Leonardo DiCaprio

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself” – Thomas Fuller

