New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a wake to go digitalise, we have forgotten that our mother nature is vulnerable to technologies that are harming the environment. It is essential to save and rebuild the relationship with our mother nature, as the environment is made up of every living and non-living beings. Thus, every year on June 5, World Environment Day 2021 is celebrated to spread awareness to conserve the environment for a healthy and better future. This day was first observed in 1974 by United Nations to create awareness among people to protect our surroundings. Also known as Eco Day or Environment Day, people on this day, organise various events in schools, colleges and offices. The aim to organise exhibition, conference and events is to encourage people to plant more trees and give tips to save the environment. World Environment Day 2021 theme is "Ecosystem Restoration", and the global host of this campaign will be Pakistan.

As the special day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends just by sitting and home. Also, you can post these on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status to spread mass awareness.

World Environment Day 2021 Wishes

A very Happy World Environment Day to all my friends. Let us protect our environment to make our planet a happier place to live for generations to come.

Let us celebrate the occasion of World Environment Day by working together to save our planet from everything that harms it. Warm wishes on this day.

Start today to save tomorrow. There should be no tomorrow in taking steps to save the earth.

Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day. Let us be responsible for our environment.

Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life… Best wishes on World Environment Day.

World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

Earth provides us with everything that we need and therefore, we must take care of it with all our efforts. Wishing a very Happy World Environment Day to all.

Let us make it a memorable World Environment Day for our planet by coming together to make our planet a cleaner and greener home for everyone. Warm wishes on this day to all.

Saving the environment means saving a life. Let’s make the world environment day more successful by taking an oath to protect nature. Happy world environment day!

Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.

Deforestation is changing our climate, harming people and the natural world. We must, and can, reverse this trend.

Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to our coming generations…. This is the best way to have a greener environment….. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!!

Celebrations of World Environment Day come with a promise to save the environment and the world.

Do not pollute water, land, air, and environment because once it is lost, it is lost forever….. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day with a promise to take care of our environment.



World Environment Day 2021 Quotes

For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; in this century he is beginning to realise that, in order to survive, he must protect it. —Jacques-Yves Cousteau

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another- Mahatma Gandhi

The Earth is what we all have in common. —Wendell Berry

Pleasure is Nature's test, her sign of approval. When a man is happy, he is in harmony with himself and his environment.- Oscar Wilde

The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations. —John Paul II

I go to nature to be soothed and healed and to have my senses put in order. —John Burroughs

Away, away, from men and towns To the wildwood and the downs, To the silent wilderness, Where the soul need not repress its music. —Percy Bysshe Shelley

Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you. —Frank Lloyd Wright

Water is H2O, hydrogen two parts, oxygen one, but there is also a third thing, that makes it water and nobody knows what that is.- D.H. Lawrence

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children — Native American Proverb

The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for. —Ernest Hemingway

I believe in God, only I spell it Nature. —Frank Lloyd Wright

Choose only one master—nature. —Rembrandt

The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens. — Baha’U’Llah

Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are. — Gretel Ehrlich

Nature teaches more than she preaches. There are no sermons in stones. It is easier to get a spark out of a stone than a moral. — John Burroughs

World Environment Day 2021 Messages

Taking care of the environment today will promise us a happier tomorrow. Happy World Environment Day.

We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Let us be more responsible. Happy World Environment Day.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us pledge to work hard in making Earth a greener and healthier place to live. Let us come together to plant more trees and spread greenery.

We must come together to protect and save our planet in order to make it a healthier and happier place to live for our generations to come. Wishing you a Happy World Environment Day.

Mother Nature has always been kind to us and now it is time to return all the favours by showing a responsible attitude towards the environment. Warm wishes on World Environment Day to you.

Let us save the environment for our generations to come. Happy World Environment Day.

If we don’t protect our environment today, we will repent later. A very Happy World Environment Day.

It is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and green and we all must make the best of the efforts to do so, to save our Mother Earth and live happily. Happy World Environment Day.

By caring for the environment, you care for yourself and for your coming generations. Let us be more responsible towards our environment to make it a better place. Happy World Environment Day.

Planting more and more trees is one of the best ways to make the world a healthier place to live and save the environment. On World Environment Day 2021, let us pledge to plant more trees.

World Environment Day 2021 Slogans

If you will pollute water, you can never expect to find clean drinking water. Save the environment and save our planet.

The best that we can do for our coming generations is that save the environment for them.

Let us take a pledge to make our environment healthier and greener on World Environment Day.

The onus of saving our environment is on us and World Environment Day is a reminder.

Those who ignore their surroundings will soon have to face the agitation of Mother Nature…. Let us act and take care of our environment.

We claim Nature to be our Mother but we never take the responsibility of caring for Her.

Harmony with the environment is the need of the hour. With discord, we will soon be left with nothing in our hands.

Never blame the environment but always blame yourself for not taking care of the most precious gift God gave us.

What should be our first priority is sadly the last one….. Always keep the environment before everything else!!!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv