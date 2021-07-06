World Chocolate Day 2021: Until 2009, World Chocolate Day 2021 is celebrated on July 9 as on this day, the first chocolate was discovered in Europe in 1550 and then spread to the world.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 every year. As the name suggests, World Chocolate Day is observed all over the globe to acknowledge having chocolates in our life. Chocolates play an important role in everyone's life as they can be presented as a gift for your loved one and they can also boost your mood.

Until 2009, World Chocolate Day 2021 is celebrated on July 9 as on this day, the first chocolate was discovered in Europe in 1550 and then spread to the world. The World Chocolate Day 2021 is celebrated every year by consuming different types of chocolates and also gifting to your loved ones. So, to mark World Chocolate Day 2021, which is just a day away, here are some wishes, quotes, images, SMSs, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones:

World Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes:

Stay healthy and keep eating chocolates. A very happy World chocolate day to you and your family!

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, I wish you all the goodness in your life. Happy Chocolate Day!

Keep eating and relishing chocolates and celebrate this World chocolate Day with sweetness and love!

Smile and eat a lot of chocolates on this day. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Bless your life with the goodness of chocolates. Celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness in terms of chocolates!

A day without chocolate is a day without sunshine. Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water. Just like I am without you!!! Happy World Chocolate Day!

Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is YOU. Happy World Chocolate Day!

All you need is love but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. Happy World Chocolate Day

When we don't have the words chocolate can speak volumes. Happy World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day 2021 Greetings:

Do you know why couples give chocolate to each other on Chocolate Day? To add and maintain sweetness in their relationships... Happy World Chocolate Day

Money cannot buy happiness but it can buy chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

I know you love chocolates more than me. So, sending the same before coming. Happy Chocolate Day, love you!

Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you.

Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me and the other is you.

Happy World Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate.. Love you!

World Chocolate Day 2021 Quotes:

He stared at his hot chocolate like it held the secret to the universe—Lilith Saintcrow

Blustery cold days should be spend propped up in bed with a mug of hot chocolate and a pile of comic books—Bill Watterson

Sometimes, I think Trent just needs a cup of hot chocolate and a blankie—Tori Amos

I love nothing more than a good, rich, dark chocolate. It exhilarates. It satisfies—Abigail Spencer

My beauty is dark chocolate and it's delicious and it's sweet—Gabourey Sidibe

My weakness is dark chocolate. I carry little tins of it in my purse—Sharon Stone

There are four basic food groups: plain chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate—Jill Shalvis

Let's face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me—Audrey Hepburn

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan