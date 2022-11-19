World Children's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

WORLD Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 to promote and increase awareness about international togetherness and improving children's welfare across the world. This is a special occasion to appreciate and acknowledge every child for their bare minimum efforts towards building a better world.

The theme for World Children's Day is "A Better Future for Every Child” which is chosen keeping in mind the efforts for child welfare and their better future. To celebrate this special occasion, we bring your some heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

World Children's Day 2022: Wishes

"Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy World Children's Day!"

"The most precious thing in this world is a smile on a child's face. Happy World Children's Day to every kid in the world."

"Children are the little angel of God. Wishing them the best on this World Children’s Day."

"Without children, the world would be devoid of sunshine, laughter, and love. That's why children are the most precious creation, and we should protect, guide, and love them with all our might. Happy World Children's Day!"

World Children's Day 2022: Messages

"May the purity of your child’s heart never fade. Happy World Children's Day!"

"May the innocence that they hold stay forever in their pure hearts and bring the best out of each and every one of them. Happy World Children’s Day to everyone celebrating."

"From a child, we must learn to be happy for no reason. Happy World Children's Day!"

"Happy World Children’s Day, my dear child. I feel blessed to have a blessing like you by my side. I love you very much!"

World Children's Day 2022: Quotes

"Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation." – Nelson Mandela

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam

“Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” – Nelson Mandela

"We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today." - Stacia Tauscher

“The best way to make children good is to make them happy.” - Oscar Wilde