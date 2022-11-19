World Children’s Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Celebrations Of This Day

UNIVERSAL CHILDREN's Day is a United Nations day observed on November 20 globally to promote and protect the rights of children around the world. It was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day for improving children's welfare.

It is an annual event that celebrated children and their rights regardless of their backgrounds and circumstances. This day presents an opportunity to increase awareness of the work that still needs to be done to make this a reality for all children. Every child deserves to be happy, healthy, and safe.

World Children’s Day 2022: History

World Children's Day was established in 1954 and is celebrated on November 20 to promote international togetherness, and awareness among children and work towards children's welfare worldwide. Children's day was officially declared a national holiday by the Republic of Turkey in 1920 on April 23.

International Children's Day was proclaimed in Geneva during World Conference on Child Welfare in 1925. A joint resolution by India and Uruguay was passed on December 14, 1954, in the UN General Assembly for encouraging the countries to form a Universal Children's Day. This special day commemorates the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

World Children’s Day 2022: Importance

The world celebrated the special occasion of World Children's Day on November 20 every year. This day is an opportunity to celebrate childhood and the moments that keep the child in us alive. Under the Declaration on the Rights of the Child, some basic rights are entitled to the right to life, survival and development, play and leisure, the right to protection from violence, abuse and exploitation, and the right to education.

On this day, we should take a pledge to provide all the basic rights of children to the children and provide them with a safe and peaceful environment to grow in.

World Children’s Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year's World Children's Day is "A Better Future for Every Child”. It is anticipated to empower children for a better future and a more equal and inclusive world.

According to the Sitare Foundation, India has over 350 million children in the K-12 age range which are mostly from the low-income population. According to UNICEF, India counters the largest number of child bribes ranked fourth after Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan. Levels of malnutrition with 38.4b per cent of children as stunted, poor learning outcomes (only 42.5 per cent of children in grade three can read a grade one text).

World Children’s Day 2022: Celebrations

At school and college levels, competitions such as essay writing, speech, dance and singing competitions are upheld to commemorate this special day. You can celebrate this day by taking your child to their favourite place, throwing a party for them, surprise them with gifts. You can also make donations for underprivileged children.