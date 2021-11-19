New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Children's Day 2021 is the day to honour the children without whom the world would have been a gloomy place. The special day is annually celebrated on November 20 to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1959. As per, UN World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family and friends. Also, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Children's Day 2021: Wishes

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy children’s day.

Let’s join hands to make this world a safer place for the little ones. Wish you, Happy Children’s Day.

Wishing Happy Children’s day to the child within all of us. Happy Children’s Day to all!

May the purity of your child’s heart never fade.

From a child, we must learn to be happy for no reason.

One hour with a child will teach you a lifetime worth of joy and innocence.

You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you, Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day too.

Childhood is about glee and playfulness.

The occasion of Children’s Day reminds all of us that we must always laugh like a child and we will never be sad or depressed in life. A very Happy Children’s Day to all.

Childhood is An enchanting vista, An endless fun, A joyful classroom, An experience, An era of imagination, An artistic journey, An ode to love, and A happy moment, Happy Children’s Day.

World Children's Day 2021: Quotes

“Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.” – Jess Lair

“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Always smile back at little children. To ignore them is to destroy their belief that the world is good.” – Pam Brown

“While we try to teach our children all about life, Our children teach us what life is all about.” – Angela Schwindt

“A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained.” – Lyman Abbott

“We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” – Stacia Tauscher

“Teach your children they’re unique. That way, they won’t feel pressured to be like everybody else.” – Cindy Cashman

“To every child – I dream of a world where you can laugh, dance, sing, learn, live in peace and be happy.” – Malala Yousafzai

“Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression.” – Haim Ginott

“Seven things every child needs to hear: I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m sorry, I forgive you, I’m listening. This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed.” – Sherrie Campbell

World Children's Day 2021: Messages

Children are budding stars, the more you inspire them the more they learn.

A smile of a child is the most precious thing for parents because it brings joy to the soul. Wishing you a very Happy Children’s Day.

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden.

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day.

Let’s join hands on this Children’s Day to make this world a safer place for the little ones.

Dear children! A smile of yours can show heaven on earth. A twinkle of your eyes can still us for ages. Happy children’s day. God Bless.

Happy Children’s Day, my dear child. I feel blessed to have a blessing like you by my side. I love you very much!

Everybody’s best childhood memory was falling asleep on the couch and waking up in bed.

Each and every dream that you have, you will always have your parents supporting you to make it come true. Happy Children’s Day to you my love.

All our sacrifices and hard works are for making this world a beautiful place for you. You are everything to us. happy children’s day my dear.

Do not educate children to be rich, educate them to be happy, so that when they grow up, they will know the value of things and not just the price. Happy Children Day.

Let us all rejoice in our children’s innocence and purity on this very special day. Make them feel special in every way we can. Happy children’s day!

May you grow to be something we were never able to be. Go beyond all of our standards. Happy Children’s Day!

A child is full of hope and dreams. Only they can make this world a beautiful place.

Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways to make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child in the world!

Your children need more time for you than gifts you buy for them. Let them know how special they are to you.

Today’s children are the future nation so let’s teach them how to be good humans. Happy Children’s day.

Every child reminds us that the earth still has some innocent souls. Happy Children’s day!

Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.

You are our greatest treasure, and I’m proud and happy to serve myself to you, my students. Wishing my students a happy children’s day. May you tackle all the obstacles in your life.

Children are God’s most wonderful creation; they bring joy to all in every season. Happy International Children’s Day!

