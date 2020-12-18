Happy Vivah Panchami 2020: People beleif that if someone is facing challenges in getting married or having problems in marital life should observe a fast on this auspicious day to get rid of all difficulties.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Vivah Panchami is celebrated to mark the occasion of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's marriage. The day is believed to be one of the most auspicious days of the year and is celebrated across the nation. The Vivah Panchami 2020, also known as Ram Vivah, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fortnight of the Margashish month every year, which is known as the Margashirsha Shukla Panchami. This year, the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on December 19.

As per Hindu beliefs, the day of Vivah Panchami 2020 also holds greater importance as on this day Tulsidas completed the Ramcharitra Manas. People beleif that if someone is facing challenges in getting married or having problems in marital life should observe a fast on this auspicious day to get rid of all difficulties. The festival is considered holy for the Hindu community, which sees a lot of marriages take place around this period. Temples and homes are lit with earthen lamps, sweets are prepared, and pleasantries are exchanged too.

So to mark the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami 2020, here are some wishes, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook stickers to share with your loved one:

Wishing You a Lifetime of Love and Happiness on the Auspicious Occasion of Vivah Panchami 2020!

May Your Marriage Be Filled With More Love and Laughter Than You Ever Imagined. Happy Vivah Panchami 2020.

Sukhad, Sundar Aur Safal Jeevan Ki Taraf Shri Rama Aur Mata Sita Aapka Margdarshan Karein. Vivah Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Celebrating The Wedding Day of Divine Couple, Shri Rama and Sita. Wishing You All A Happy Vivah Panchami 2020.

Wishing You Fulfillment of Every Dream. Wishing You the Best Today and Always. Happy Vivah Panchami 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan