New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per Malayalam Solar Calendar, the first day of the month of Medam is referred as Vishu in Kerala. Vishu is also known as the Malayalam New Year and is celebrated by the Tamil community in India and across the world. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 15. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Krishna (fondly called Unni Krishnan). On this day, people wear new clothes and organise huge feats called Sadya.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes

“The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu !”

Happy Vishu. May this day bring prosperity, happiness and joy to you and your family.

“May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer. Have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near. Happy Vishu.”

Relish on a platter of Sadhya and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

“May you be gifted with all the power and positivity you need to make your dreams a reality. I wish you a happy Vishu.”

“On this auspicious day of Vishu, I extend my heartfelt blessings to you. May this year bring you and your loved ones many moments of joy and happiness.”

Start the day with the auspicious view of Vishukkani and spend the year in abundance of joy and happiness. Happy Vishu.

“May this auspicious day usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy and an auspicious Vishu.”

May this Vishu fulfill all your wishes and may all your handwork bear results. Enjoy!

Happy Vishu 2022: Messages

Vishu promises of a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hopes to your life!

Happy Vishu! Another year has passed away and now it is the time for celebration. Have new wonderful year.

As you see the Vishukani, let your heart and soul invite the future with new zeal and forget all bitterness of the past. Happy Vishu to all of you!

Here’s hoping that this auspicious day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be peace and goodness all around. Happy Vishu

Wishing you a New Year, bursting with joy, roaring with laughter and full of fun. Happy Vishu

As you light the auspicious lamp on Vishu

May your world be filled with the bright rays of happiness, joy and prosperity! Happy Vishu

May this Vishu be a day of new beginnings in every way, and be as special as you. Happy Vishu!

I hope this Vishu will bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

From Vishukkani to Vishu Sadya, may you be able to enjoy the special moments of the festival with your family. Happy Vishu.

Wishing you joy, wealth, prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Vishu.

May the joy of Vishu

Bring prosperity and cheer

Have a beautiful day ahead

With your loved ones near

Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu 2022: Quotes

May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful day of Vishu. A very Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones.

On the joyous occasion of Vishu, here's praying that Unni Krishnan blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

This Vishu, let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future. May Unni Krishnan bless us all.

May this auspicious day usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy and an auspicious Vishu.

Here's hoping that this auspicious day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be peace and goodness all around. Happy Vishu.

This Vishu, I hope and pray that the Almighty restores peace and harmony in society. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no war.

A very Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones. Vishu greetings and best wishes.

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Vishu.

On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, here's sending my warm greetings to you and your family.

Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead—happy Vishu to you and everyone else at home.

Here's extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the joyous day of Vishu.

On the pious occasion of Vishu, here's sending my best wishes and greetings to you.

