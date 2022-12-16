Happy Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Special Day

THE ARMY of any country plays a major role in the protection of its borders and citizens from enemies. Vijay Diwas is one such occasion celebrated to commemorate the victory of Indian soldiers over the Pakistan army in the 1971 war. This victory and war led to the formation of Bangladesh as an independent state. The surrender of 93,000 Pakistani forces after the Indian army victory in the 1971 war is known as one of the largest military surrenders in history after World War II. On this special occasion, we bring you some wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate the victorious valour and dedication of the armed forces.

Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes

"Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1971 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind... Vijay Diwas!"

"Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind... Vijay Diwas!"

"Let us salute all our soldiers who are brave and protect us throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Vijay Diwas 2022!"

"Hail the Courageous Indian Soldiers who laid their lives for the country, its land and its people. Vijay Diwas 2022!"

"Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! Vijay Diwas 2022!"

"The nation will always be grateful to you for your supreme sacrifice, valour, and courage. Vijay Diwas 2022!"

Vijay Diwas 2022: Messages

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier, who died protecting it."

"1971 is not just a year. It is a benchmark against which any act of valour will forever be juxtaposed."

"On Vijay Diwas, let us remember the sacrifices of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect India. Jai Hind!"

"Sleep peacefully at your home. Indian Army is guarding the frontier. Happy Vijay Diwas 2022!"

Vijay Diwas 2022: Quotes

"The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." - Minot Judson Savage

"The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

“I know what I'm capable of; I am a soldier now, a warrior. I am someone to fear, not hunt.” - Pittacus Lore

"Good soldiers are defined by what they can endure, not by what they can inflict." - Gregory David Roberts

"The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war." - Douglas MacArthur