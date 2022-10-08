Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

MAHARISHI Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana who is also known as 'Adi Kavi', the first poet of Sanskrit language. Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the Purnima of Ashwin month to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. In many parts of the country, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated as Pargat Diwas. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in the month of September or October. This year Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on October 9.

Sage Valmiki is worshiped as an incarnation of God by people on this day. People celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and joy. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you special wishes and quotes to share with your family and friends on the day.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes

"May you get blessed with all the goodness that you need without a trace of sorrow in your life. A very Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you."

"Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you and your family. May you always take the path of knowledge and righteousness."

"May you gather as much as love you need in your life to help you along with each step of the journey. A very Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you."

"Your actions are going to define your character in life, so it's important to always perform good deeds. Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you."

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Messages

"To be happy always is something which is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one's life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone. Wish you a very Happy Valmiki Jayanti."

"Whatever a man does, good or evil, comes back to him someday and he pays for everything. Happy Valmiki Jayanti to all."

"We wish you a very Happy Valmiki Jayanti in hopes that your home lights up with all the knowledge and wisdom you need to face in life ahead on."

"Shubh Valmiki Jayanti so that you may attain the best in life without losing your ground."

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"All those who walk the path of Dharma, never go wrong in their Karma. They earn the blessings of Shri Rama and live a happy life. You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if you have missed love, then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti."

"Lord Valmiki's life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it's our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti."

"I want you to remember, always, that no man who sits upon a throne likes to hear another man being praised."

"On the auspicious occasion of Pargat Diwas, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the purpose of our existence and do good deeds for a beautiful tomorrow. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti."

"Naman hai Maharishi Valmiki aur unki Ramayana ko. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ki shubh kamnayein."

"Daya ka sagar, gyan ka atrota aur Ramayana ke srijankarta Maharishi Valmiki ki jayanti par aapko shubh kamnayein."

"If a person is gifting away his elephant but his heart is set on the rope used for tying the elephant, of what use is his attachment to the rope when he is giving away the elephant itself."