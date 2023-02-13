Valentine's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Partner

JUST ONE day is left for the celebrations of Valentine's Day. Every year, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 by people across the world. It is a special day that celebrates the love, togetherness and gratefulness of couples and lovers. On this special occasion, people make efforts and big gestures to impress their crush or partner and make them feel the happiest. From exchanging gifts to arranging date nights with each other, there are various ways to celebrate the day of love. One such best way is to share sweet texts and messages with your partner to make them feel your love and fill your relationship with romance and spark.

As Valentine's Day is around the corner, we bring you sweet wishes and messages to share with your crush, wife, girlfriend, husband or boyfriend and make their day extra special.

Valentine's Day 2023: Wishes

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life."

"The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy Valentine's Day."

"You're my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know."

"I love you, friend, and there's nothing I wouldn't do for you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Here’s to a Valentine’s Day filled with good wine, good food, and especially good friends like you."

"I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a friend like you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Valentine's Day 2023: Messages

"Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you."

"As long as I have family, my heart will always be full. Happy Valentine's Day."

"You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Through all the seasons, through all of time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day."

"When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams."

"You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"

"What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life."

"To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day."

Valentine's Day 2023: Quotes

"In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf

"Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction." -Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love." - Mother Teresa

"I love you right up to the moon and back." - Sam McBratney

"Love recognizes no barriers." - Maya Angelou