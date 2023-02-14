Happy Valentine's Day 2023: How To Wish Your Partner In 10 Different Languages

THE SPECIAL occasion of Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14. On this day, love and romance spread all over the air and celebrations take place at grand levels. The major celebrations of this day include going out on dates, exchanging gifts, spending quality time together, watching romantic movies and many more. However, one common way to celebrate Valentine's Day is to share sweet texts, wishes and quotes with your partner and tell them how much you love them. Everybody writes 'Happy Valentine's Day', but we bring you a list of saying this in multiple languages that will surely impress your partner.

French

"Joyeux Saint-Valentin"



German

"Alles Gute zum Valentins Tag"

Spanish

"Feliz Dia De San Valentin"

Portugese

"Feliz Dia dos Namorados"

Irish

"Valentines sásta lá"

Dutch

"Gelukkige Valentijnsdag"

Filipino

"Masaya Araw ng mga Puso"

Afrikaans

"Gelukkige Valentynsdag"

Malay

"Kekasih hari gembira"

Vietnamese

"Valentine hanh phúc ngày"

Icelandic

"Hamingjusamur Valentines dagur"

Scots Gaelic

"Toilichte Valentines latha"

Frisian

"Lokkiche valentynsdei"

Other than wishing your partner Happy Valentine's Day in multiple languages, you can also send some sweet texts to make their day.

"How I feel about you” Happy Valentine's Day my love! I feel so lucky to be a part of your life while you are illuminating mine."

"You make every single day of this life easy and special. It is so sweet between us, from day one."

"Love is a wonderful adventure, and I am pleased to see ours growing with time."

"You are the most beautiful thing that ever happened to me. And for this, I will always be thankful. I love you so much!"