New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's day is here and along with couples, Google is also celebrating the day of love on February 14 with an interactive game doodle. Google's 2022 Valentine's day doodle showcased a short 3D puzzle game featuring two cute hamsters separated from one another by a maze game. Your task is to solve the puzzle and reunite the lovers. It is a simple engaging game that takes about 30 seconds. The interesting doodle signifies a lover’s interest to meet their partner.

“Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species). Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is,” the description on Google Doodle’s page reads.

You can play Google’s Valentine’s Day doodle by visiting its homepage. Just click on the doodle and it will instruct you how to go about it.

When you will click on the play button, it will take you to the game where two hamsters could be seen separated by a maze game. You have to complete the maze by pushing the buttons given below and level the pieces of the maze. Once you are able to do so, the two hamsters will be able to meet in the middle of a big heart after clicking a shining “heart-shaped” icon. If you click the icon, colourful hearts will pour out from a chimney.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this day couples express their love for each other in varied ways. It is celebrated in memory of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma