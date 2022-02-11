New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentines Day is just around the corner and love is in the air. The celebrations for 'Love Week' starts from February 7, which is also known as Rose day. Couples are taking this time to make the most of it by spending quality time with their partners. This year valentines day will fall on a Monday. From romantic candle night dinner dates to a staycation, couples are all in for planning the most romantic day.

If you are also planning to spend a beautiful day with your special one, then this article is for you. We have curated the five most romantic and gorgeous places for you in the national capital where you can have a great time with your loved one.

Champa Gali, Saket

One of the most popular and beautiful places where you can spend quality time with your special one is Champa Gali. This is a place where you can spend time with your crush in a classy & contemporary environment. The place is tucked away in a corner, which is a little hard to locate if you are a first-timer there. However, you would find modern cafes serving world cuisine, and eclectic brews.

Garden of Five Senses

This is the best way to start your valentines day with a stroll. The place offers abundant natural beauty amid which you can walk hand-in-hand. Garden of Five Senses hosts several activities as well as the place is a home for one of the best romantic restaurants in Delhi -- Fio Country Kitchen and Bar.

Parthasarathy Rocks, JNU

You can enjoy a romantic sunset at the Parthasarathy Rocks. The is the highest point in Delhi. One can witness the gorgeous sunset holding hands with their loved ones.

Music & Mountains - Hillside Cafe

One of the best cafes in Delhi to experience a rich woody vibe of mountains is Music& Mountains - Hillside cafe. The cafe not only gives you an amazing atmosphere but also delectable food. The cafe is located in Greater Kailash (GK) 1.

Smoke House Deli

The interior view of the Smoke House Deli cafe gives a royal vibe. Adding cherry on the cake, the cafe serves mouth-watering Italian and European Cuisines. It will definitely be a royal experience for couples on V-day. The cafe is located in Hauz Khas Village.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen