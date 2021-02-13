Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Kickstart your day by sending these romantic wishes, messages and quotes to your valentine.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The couples are painting the town red ever since Valentine's Week kick-started. Its that time of the year when couples go hopelessly romantic and shower their partner with love and gifts. Now, as we are just hours away from welcoming Valentine's Day, lovebirds must be going berserk. They must be preparing for the perfect date and writing cheesy lines to impress them and make their day special.

Amid all this, couples are forgetting the most important thing that will decide the rest of the day. It's heartwarming wishes that you will be sending your beloved on Valentine's Day morning. So if you want your day to be full of romance then send your valentine these romantic wishes, messages and quotes. Also, to make your partner feel special you can share these wishes and quotes along with your partner's image on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life.



Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checkin’ you out.





You're my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day, handsome.

Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing.

I love you, and I love us.

I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy valentines!

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know.

You take my breath away. Always.

Happy Valentine's Day to the most important woman in my life.

It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!

Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine, you take my breath away, every single day.

Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you.

You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine!



Valentine's Day 2021 Quotes

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf

"Love is friendship that has caught on fire." —Ann Landers

“Valentine’s Day is the poet’s holiday.” – Ted Koosner, Poet

“The art of love…is largely the art of persistence.” – Albert Ellis, Psychologist

"Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.” – George Sand, Author

“Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” – Trent Shelton, Football Player

“Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates, Songwriter

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr Seuss, Author

“A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” – Max Muller, Philologist

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” – Rumi, Poet



Valentine's Day 2021 Messages

I love you more than a pizza. Happy Valentine's Day!

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!

Through all the seasons, through all of the time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

This will definitely be a kids-in-bed-early kind of night. XOXOXO

I love you more than you'll ever know. Happy Valentine's Day!

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

To my hubby on this Valentine's Day, I'm yours forever.

To another Valentine's Day spent with the love of my life, and to many more.

Love is the one thing you never run short of. So give plenty to everyone and yourself! Happy Valentines Day 2021!

You are my best friend, my partner, and my soulmate. I love you.

Every day I wake up next to you feels like Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s day is a day meant to be spent with those you love, so my wish for you is to come to visit me!

I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams.

What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.

Thanks for being you and for being mine.

To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day.

