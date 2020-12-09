Utpanna Ekadashi 2020: On Utpanna Ekadashi, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Ekadashi which help in attaining heaven afterlife and washing away of sins during the lifetime.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Utpanna Ekadashi 2020, is the Ekadashi that falls in the Krishna Paksha after Kartik Purnima every year. The Utpanna Ekadashi is celebrated after the Devutthana Ekadashi. The day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. This year, the Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on December 10, 2020.

On Utpanna Ekadashi, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Ekadashi which help in attaining heaven afterlife and washing away of sins during the lifetime. Goddess Ekadashi is considered one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu and hence has the protective powers of Lord Vishnu. Those devotees who want to observe yearly fasting can begin Ekadashi fasting from Utpanna Ekadashi.

So to mark this day, here are some wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Utpanna Ekadashi 2020:

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 Quotes:

Lets Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Utpanna Ekadashi and get rid of all our past sins…May Lord Vishnu forgive all our past sins and bless us with great success.

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions….. Best wishes on Utpanna Ekadashi.

I wish that on this pious day, Lord Vishnu accepts your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins…. Wishing you a very Happy Utpanna Ekadashi.

I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Utpanna Ekadashi for you and your family.

Let us worship Lord Vishnu on this beautiful day and seek his divine blessings. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi.

May we imbibe the Lord Vishnu's good qualities on this auspicious day. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi.

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi!

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 Greetings:

We wish you eternal happiness and peace, harmony and satisfaction during Utpanna Ekadashi’s time with a prosperous life !!!

May Lord Vishnu bless you and your family with His wonderful blessings and bless you with the love and affection of all…. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi to you.

During the time of Utpanna Ekadashi, let us offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings and take away our sins. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi

