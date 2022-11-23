Thanksgiving 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THANKSGIVING IS a popular festival celebrated in the United States which marks the beginning of the festive season and preparations for Christmas begin from this day. This festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on the fourth Thursday of November and will be celebrated on November 24 this year. On this special day, we bringyou some heartfelt wishes and quotes to share with your family and friends.

Thanksgiving 2022: Wishes

"May the good things of life be yours in abundance not only at Thanksgiving but throughout the coming year."

"May you enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving, a joyous holiday season and healthful, Happy Thanksgiving 2022."

"Wishing you a wonderful holiday filled with the warmth and happiness of the season. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Just a little gratitude can unlock the great potential of love. Wishing you a wonderful holiday full of happiness and abundance. Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022: Messages

My heart is filled with joy and gratitude because I have a friend like you. I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving and a terrific holiday season.

My friend, Happy Thanksgiving to you! May all your hard work bring colour to your life and take you to the highest peak of success.

November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember and embrace those who enrich our lives. I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Being a family means you are part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. Feeling grateful for having a family like ours. Happy Thanksgiving.

Wishing you the bright company of good friends, the joy of a happy family, and the loving wonder of the holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022: Quotes

"If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."

"Let me encourage you to get up every day and focus on what you do have in life. Be thankful for the blessing of the little things, even when you don't get what you expect."

Thanksgiving is a joyous invitation to shower the world with love and gratitude.”

“Forever on Thanksgiving, the heart will find the pathway home.”

“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.”