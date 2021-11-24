New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Thanksgiving is an annual harvest festival that is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year in the United States of America (USA). This year, it will be celebrated on November 25. As the name suggests, this festival is aimed at thanking our family members, friends and all those who have a special place in our hearts. On this special day, people hold dinners parties and eat together to show their gratitude towards each other.

So if you want to show your gratitude towards your loved ones and thank them, then are some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings that you can send them on Thanksgiving this year:

Thanksgiving 2021 Wishes:

Happy Thanksgiving! May you all enjoy a memorable holiday with your near and dear ones.

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Have a joyous Thanksgiving!

I hope you spend your Thanksgiving day surrounded by your favourite people and you get to enjoy your favourite food. Have a day full of peace, love and joy. Happy Thanksgiving!

We might be a crazy family, but I would never wish for it to be any other way. I am so deeply thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving. Thinking of you on this special day and hope your Thanksgiving is as wonderful as you are.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May all the good things of life be yours throughout the coming year.

November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember and to embrace those who enrich our lives. I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May God keep blessing you and fulfill all your wishes and dreams.

I am so grateful that I have such an incredible family. Thank you so much for all the incredible things you have done for me. Happy Thanksgiving!

May you enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving, a joyous holiday season and a healthy and happy New Year. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving 2021 Quotes:

Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.

Let me encourage you to get up every day and focus on what you do have in life. Be thankful for the blessings of the little things, even when you don’t get what you expect.

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.

If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough.

Thanksgiving 2021 Messages:

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. We're so sorry you've been ill and hope you are feeling stronger and better every day. May this holiday season be a time of rest as you recover, and may the coming months bring you renewed health and happiness.

While I'm giving thanks for all the things I'm grateful for in my life, I want you to know that you're among them. I hope you have a wonderful holiday!

Sending you warmest wishes from our home to yours for a loving and happy Thanksgiving. May this day be a wonderful reminder of the best and most important things in life.

May your Thanksgiving Holiday be full of laughter, cheer, and satisfied tummies!

Sending all our love to your family this Thanksgiving. We know that this past year has been challenging, and we pray that the coming months bring more certain times for your family. Sending all our love and good wishes for better days ahead.

Sometimes, I may take you for granted, and things might have been tense lately. But, I want you to know that I appreciate you very much and I'm grateful to have you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!

