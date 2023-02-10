Happy Teddy Day 2023: Best Shayaris To Impress Your Partner On This Day

VALENTINE'S DAY is celebrated on February 14 every year across the world with great enthusiasm and joy. This week is indeed special for couples to celebrate their love with their special ones. The fourth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Teddy Day on February 10. Teddy Day is one of the best and most significant days to express your love and gratitude towards your loved ones. On this day, people exchange gifts to show their affection towards their partner through chocolates, teddy bears and other meaningful gifts. On the special occasion of Teddy Bear day, share the below-mentioned shayaris to impress your loved ones or crush.

Best Shayaris To Impress Your Crush/Partner

"Breathing is a sign of life, heart beating is sign of life, a teddy is sign of love, and your love is a sign of my life. Happy teddy day My Love"

"You always live within me, You always laugh within me, And make me happy and smiling, You always give me a soft and touchy feeling just like a lovely teddy. Happy teddy day my Dream"

"To the cutest teddy I know - I love you a lot and I am missing your bear hugs right now...Happy Teddy Day My Love"

"want to present you a lovely teddy, On this special teddy day, To show you my love and affection to you. Happy teddy day"

"You are the Smile on my Lips, the Twinkle of my eyes, And the joy on my face, Without you I am nothing, & I hope to see you soon by my side, love. Happy Teddy Bear Day"

"The teddy I am sending is not just the teddy, but it’s me. Hug me tight and wish me a happy teddy day."

"Sweetheart, there is nothing more secure and happy place to feel loved other than your arms. Happy Teddy Day, love"

"A teddy is always a best friend who listens to every problem of a person and this will help when I am not there. Happy Teddy Day"

"Teddy teddy pass to aao, unko bhi apne saath to lao, baithe hai hum tanha kab se, unko humari yaad to dilao. Happy Teddy Day."

"Teri meri dosti ka afsana bhi hai, isme pyaar ka khazana bhi hai, isiliye chahte hai apse teddy bear mangana, aur aaj toh mangne ka bahana bhi hai. Happy Teddy Bear Day."

"Sab tere mohabbat ki inayat hai warna mai kya...mera dil kya...meri teddy ky ameri shayari kya."

"Baat sirf itni si thi ki tum ache lagti thi..Baat itni badh gayi hai ki tumhare siva koi acha ni lagta. Happy Teddy Day my love."