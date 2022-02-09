New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: February is the month of love as the 'Love Week' also known as Valentine's week is celebrated across the world during this month. People across the globe celebrate different days of valentines week starting from rose day and ending at the main valentines day. The fourth day of valentines week is celebrated as 'Teddy Day'. On this day, couples buy soft toys for their partners in order to bring a smile on their face.

People across the country celebrate Teddy Day on January 10, and this year Teddy Day falls on Thursday. As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to shared with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Teddy Day 2022 wishes:

Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care and I will be there forever. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable and important person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day!

Just a message to tell you that you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Who said teddies aren't real... just look at you!!... You are the most cute and lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile during your low moments! Happy teddy day my love!

I hope you already know that I am ready to fall in love with you. Lots of sweet teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Day!

Thank you for always loving me and taking care of me – even when I am not much loveable. Happy Teddy day, darling. I love you to the moon and back.

My teddy reminds me of you every time I hug it. It is soft and warm just like you. Happy Teddy Day, my favourite human! I love you Beary Much!

Sending my warm wishes on Teddy Bear Day to my beloved partner who is just like a teddy to me. Thank you for showering so much of love and pampering on me.

Happy teddy bear day to you my dear. You are cute like teddy and smart like Tom Cruise. I love this combination.

Happy teddy day to my soft, sweet and cute teddy. You are cuter than the cutest teddy ever.

You are the most adorable person that I have ever come across in my lifetime. Thanks for being my guardian angel. Happy teddy day, my love.

Wishing cute and lovely teddy bear day to my lovely and adorable boyfriend who is always there for me whenever I need him. I will always love you no matter what.

The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy bears don’t need a heart or a heartbeat as they are stuffed with love. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022 messages:

Happy Teddy Day my love! I’m sending a cuddly teddy to my lovely, gorgeous love.

You are soft and cute like a teddy bear. On this day, I just wanna cuddle you. Happy teddy day!

I wanna express today that you are my best teddy. I miss you every night and every day!

A teddy is always a best friend who listens to every problem of a person and this will help when I am not there. Happy Teddy Day!

I really miss you and look forward to meet you every day because of those warm hugs. Happy Teddy Day!

You know there is only one person who can compete with Teddy in terms of cuteness and it is you, my love.

You’re the only teddy I’d ever want in my bed! *Wink*

Teddy is a stress buster, a tight hugger, no complaints and demands; in case if you don’t find me, you know where to go… Your teddy. Happy Teddy Day!

You are my l’il doll and I am your teddy bear!!… Happy Teddy Day!!

You are never alone, you always have my side, my back and a teddy which will always remind you of me. Happy Teddy Day, darling!

You know what, your hair is softer than teddy’s hair, eyes shiner and you are more adorable than a teddy, love you! Happy Teddy Day!

Happy teddy day, dear! Remember those days we use to celebrate the whole valentine week. I love you a lot.

You are the only warm, fuzzy bear I need in my life! Happy Teddy Day!

You are the cutest girl I know and I always want to be your friend. Happy Teddy Day!

You are the most lovable and huggable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022 quotes:

“I never met a teddy I didn’t like.” ― Maxine Clark

“It’s too bad we’re not all teddy bears. More stuffing would only make us cuter and cuddlier.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

“One never quite gets over a lost bear.” ― Jane Swan

“A bear grows more alive with age. No one with one ounce of sensitivity could ever consign a bear to the dustbin.” ― Johnnie Hague

"In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion."–Peter Gray

