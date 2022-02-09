New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The fourth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Teddy Day. Every year on February 10 couples celebrate Teddy Day and gift their loved ones a cute mushy teddy. Lovers use this opportunity to express their feeling for their partner or crush by giving them a cute and fluffy teddy bear.

Teddys are loved by almost every girl and it tends to melt heart without even uttering a single word. they provide the comfort of hugging and teddy bears always remind us of our partner if he/ she is far away. This Teddy Day 2022, gift your partner something to remember you by.

Check out unique gift ideas for Teddy Day 2022 here:

Couple Teddy

Though teddies are liked by girls it is no was mentioned that boys cannot have teddies too. This Teddy Day 2022 buy a couple of teddy gifts one to your partner and hold on to the other one as a token of your love.

Teddy with flowers or chocolates

Though it is Teddy Day, it seems a little less just gifting a teddy to your loved one buy a box of chocolates or a nice bouquet of roses or lilies or any flower that your partner likes and gift it to your date.

Big, Life-sized Teddies

Humongous size Teddy bears or bears are the perfect gifts for any girl. The idea of a giant teddy having a hug is just comforting. Gift your partner a huge teddy of your or her size that whenever she needs she can hug that.

Teddy Bear Hoodies

Hoodies that are designed like teddies are so cute and also another perfect thing to gift your girlfriend, crush, or wife. Enjoy your day out with a gift that will make your girl happy.

Mushy Panda- stuff toys

If your partner is not a fan of teddies then do not worry, gift her a cute panda bear or polar bear or any stuff mushy animal of her liking. You can always buy soft plushies available in the market for your loved one.

Posted By: Ashita Singh