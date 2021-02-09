Happy Teddy Day 2021: If you are planning to gift your beloved cute teddies then do add these amazing quotes and messages that will make their day more special.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teddy bear is one of the best soft toys that enlighten every girl's mood when they are going through a rough patch. After chocolate, it's their second-best friend who never disappoints them and listens to their worries. Now, as the Valentine Week 2021 is underway, the most cutest day, Teddy Day 2021 is just a day away. Gifting cute teddies to your lady love is the best way to express your love for her. It is considered as a symbol that you care for your better half and keep a note of small things.

So if you are planning to gift your beloved cute teddies then do add these amazing quotes and messages that will make their day more special. Also, if you are in a long-distance relationship then, you can send these wishes, quotes and messages to your love on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Teddy Day 2021 Quotes

When everyone else has let you down, there’s always Teddy bear. -Clara Ortega

Like teddy bears are mushy, cute, and adorable, my girlfriend is also loving, loyal, and pretty. Happy teddy day girlfriend!

In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself. It is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion.-Peter Gray

In this special valentine week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you!-Unknown

I must love because on this Teddy Bear Day I Tell U that I love you now until I die. For I must love because I live And life in me is what you give.

-Unknown

Love can't be described, It's meant to be felt through the way we care, Wish you a happy teddy day, Hope there are more such days that we share.

~Anonymous

Every day is a teddy day, when I am with you, but yet it's worthy to celebrate, and the reason is you!

-Unknown

Teddy Day 2021 Wishes

On this teddy bear day, I am sending you a teddy bear. But the bad thing is that It can’t compete with you in cuteness.

When a TOUCH could HEAL a wound When EYES could SPEAK volumes When a SMILE can confirm I M THERE Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU.' Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Sending you a replica of me to hug, adore and kiss... Happy Teddy Day Baby!

You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very happy Teddy Day.

By gifting you this teddy, I want to show you that I’m ready to make you mine, And fill my life with sunshine! Happy Teddy Bear Day 2020!

Money surely can't buy happiness, but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day!

You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day!

On this special day, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

There is nothing warmer and secure in this world than being in your arms. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2021 Messages

It's a TEDDY BEAR DAY! And I'm thinking of someone cute and huggable that someone SPECIAL IS YOU. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Surely there is nothing as good as getting a hug either from my favourite teddy bear or from my loveliest boyfriend. Happy teddy day sweetheart!

Though teddy bears do not have a heart, you still will find lovely vibes oozing out of them in heaps. Happy teddy day bae!

Even if the sun refuses to shine, the words refuse to rhyme… You will always be my valentine. Love you sweetheart... Happy Teddy Day!!

On the occasion of teddy day, I am gifting a sweet teddy bear along with cute teddy day quotes to my sweetest girlfriend ever. Happy teddy day bae!!

Hey, bae do you know the one thing common between you and my teddy bear? You both keep quiet whenever I yell. Jokes apart, sending you a lovely teddy day!

Who said teddies aren’t real… I mean just look at you!!… You are the most adorable teddy, my love! Happy Teddy Day!

Just a message to tell you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

You are eternal like love, you are cute as a stuffed toy. Accept this teddy as my heart, it’s filled with my love and my joy! Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2021 SMS

Life is a journey, and love is what makes that journey worthwhile. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

A cute teddy bear, to my cute friend, on cute occasions, just to say. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

Teddy bear day. I love my teddy. You are my sweetest teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day My Dear.

Teddy Day 2021 Shayari

Baat sirf itni se thi ki tum ache lagti thi…. Baat itni badh gaye hai ki tumhare siva koi acha ni lagta. Happy Teddy Day my Love.

Sab Tere Mohabbat Ki Inaayat Hai Warna Main Kya.. Mera Dil kya.. Meri Teddy kya Meri shayari kya .

Teddy Teddy pass to aao, unko bhi apne sath toh lao, baithe hai hum tanha kab sai, unko humari yaad toh dilao. Happy Teddy Day

Teri meri dosti ka afsana bhi hai, isme pyaar ka khajana bhi hai, issiliye chahte hai apse teddy bear mangna, aur aaj toh mangne ka bahana bhi hai. Happy Teddy Day

